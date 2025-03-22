Photos from Florida Gators' Win Over Norfolk State in NCAA Tournament
The Florida Gators began play in the NCAA Tournament with a 95-69 win over Norfolk State. Gators Illustrated photographer Kyle Lander documented the victory as Florida won its first tournament game in four years.
Florida Gators' forward Thomas Haugh has become one of the nation's top sixth-men in his sophomore campaign. "Tommy, I thought, played with great energy. He took good shots, didn't shoot it well from the perimeter, but did what he does, making winning plays for us and zero turnovers," head coach Todd Golden said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
RALEIGH, NC-- The Florida Gators on Friday began play in the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 95-69 win over No. 16 Norfolk State, marking the first tournament win for the program in four years and first tournament win for Todd Golden as a collegiate head coach.
Florida will face No. 8 UConn on Sunday at 12:10 p.m. with television coverage on CBS.
Florida Gators third-year head coach Todd Golden earned his first win in the NCAA Tournament in his head coaching career. "Just excited, very happy, and hopefully this is the first of many over the next few years," he said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Denzel Aberdeen
Florida Gators guard Denzel Aberdeen is one of two players, joining Will Richard, left from head coach Todd Golden's first season in 2022-23. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Walter Clayton Jr.
Senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. surpassed 2,000 career points while winning his first NCAA Tournament game in his career. "Blessed. I think I'm blessed just to be on multiple teams where -- with a bunch of guys that just love each other, a bunch of guys that trust me to shoot the ball," he said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Behind 23 points from guard Walter Clayton Jr., the No. 1 Florida Gators downed No. 16 Norfolk State, 95-69, to clinch its first trip past the Round of 64 in four years. Clayton Jr. hit three of his four 3-pointers in the game's first seven minutes. "He is a threat to score anytime he has the ball in his hands. Regardless of where he is in the front court, 30-foot shots for him are what most toeing the lines 3s are for most guys," head coach Todd Golden said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrate
Florida Gators' guard Walter Clayton Jr. is looking for more after winning SEC Tournament MVP and consensus all-America honors. "I think it's important to get every win at this point in the season. We lose, we go home. I think every win is important, and definitely glad we got this one out of the way so we can see who we're playing after tonight and focus on the next one," he said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Alijah Martin
Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin scored 17 points in the team's win over Norfolk State. Prior to transferring to UF, he was a part of a Final Four run two seasons ago with FAU. "Just staying humble, just keep telling everybody remember where you come from because this team is full of underdogs. We haven't had so much success, and we can get the big head. Just have to keep reminding everybody to stay humble, not to take anybody lightly, and just enjoy every moment of it," he said. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
G Will Richard
Florida Gators guard Will Richard was Todd Golden's first commit as a transfer from Belmont ahead of the 2022-23 season. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
F Thomas Haugh
