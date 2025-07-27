Report: Former Gators HC Billy Donovan Extended by Bulls
Former Florida Gators head coach Billy Donovan is extending his stay with the Chicago Bulls, signing a multi-year extension with the organization, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday. Donovan is entering his sixth season as the franchise's head coach and has a 195-205 record in that span.
Donovan is not only one of the best coaches in Gators men’s basketball history, but also one of the best coaches in University of Florida athletics history.
In his 19-year career leading the Gators, Donovan tallied 467 wins compared to just 185 losses. Additionally, under his leadership, Florida had 16 consecutive 20-win seasons and three total 30-win seasons.
He also helped deliver the Gators' first men’s basketball national championships, doing it in style with back-to-back titles across the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons.
On top of the national championships, Donovan also guided the Gators to four Final Fours, six SEC Championships, three consecutive SEC Tournament titles (2005-07) and four overall conference tournament titles. He also won the SEC Coach of the Year award on three occasions (2011, 2013 and 2014).
The former Gators coach then took his coaching to the NBA following the 2014-15 season, where he has spent the last 10 years. He began with Oklahoma City, coaching the Thunder from 2015 to 2020. Donovan then joined the Bulls before the 2020-21 season
Overall, Donovan has a 438-362 win-loss record in the NBA. However, his time with the Bulls has gone worse than expected with one season above .500 and one playoff appearance, which came in his first season with the organization.