Boogie's Big Day Sparks Gators to Massive Win over Tennessee
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators guard Boogie Fland had not made a 3-pointer since Dec. 21. He hadn't had a game with multiple 3-pointers since the loss to Duke on Dec. 2. He also hadn't had a 20-point game all season.
On Saturday, rocking a new hair cut, Fland sparked Florida to a dominant 91-67 win over No. 21 Tennessee with 23 points (9 of 13), five assists and four steals as the Gators moved to 2-1 in SEC play.
Fland's takeover came late in the first half as Florida turned a 26-26 tie with 3:51 left to a 41-28 lead at half. He hit two 3-pointers as the Gators pushed the lead to eight points before a steal led to a 3-pointer by Urban Klavzar to make it 39-28. Fland added another bucket with 45 seconds left to push the lead to 13 going into the half.
Florida went on a 10-0 run across the final 1:44, while Tennessee was held scoreless across the final 2:05 of the half. Fland finished with 10 points, four assists and four steals in the first half. His two 3-pointers ended an 0-for-15 streak dating back to Dec. 21, a win over Colgate.
The Gators carried over the momentum into the second half, taking an 18-point lead early in the second half after a 3-pointer from Xaivian Lee and two free throws each from Fland and Thomas Haugh. Fland himself pushed the lead to 21 with a mid-range jumper with 13:29 left and to 24 with a 3-pointer on the next possession.
The make sealed his first game with three 3-pointers since the win over Providence on Nov. 28.
Also standing out for Florida was center Rueben Chinyelu, who dominated the glass with 16 rebounds. He finished the game with a career-high 17 points, marking his eighth double-double of the season.
Fland and Chinyelu were two of # Gators to score in double figures alongside Thomas Haugh (13 points), Lee (10 points), Alex Condon (11) and Urban Klavzar (15 points), who hit three 3-pointers off the bench. Haugh and Klavzar also combined to go 12-for-12 from the free throw line as the Gators shot 80 percent (20-for-25) as a team to Tennessee's 65.5 percent (19-for-29) from the charity strike.
Additionally, the Gators combined to force 18 turnovers against the Volunteers, headlined by a five-steal night from Haugh, while holding Tennessee star guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie in check. Averaging 18.7 points per game and coming off a 34-point outing against Texas, Gillespie scored just 12 points and had four turnovers.
Florida (11-5, 2-1 SEC), likely to be ranked next week after back-to-back wins over top 25 opponents, next hits the road for a two-game slate away from the O'Dome, starting with a game at Oklahoma on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET with television coverage on ESPN 2.
