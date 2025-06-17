Report: Gators Add Another Opponent to Non-Conference Schedule
The Florida Gators men’s basketball program continues to build up its 2025-26 non-conference, now scheduling George Washington on Dec. 13. The schedule update was first reported by 247 Sports' Graham Hall.
George Washington finished last season with a 21-13 overall record and a 9-9 conference record. They ended the season on a two-game losing streak, with losses to George Mason and Boise State to end the year.
Despite being on different planes as programs, the history between the two is not.
Florida is 2-2 against George Washington after falling, 82-77, in the two teams' last meeting in the 2015-16 season, which snapped a two-game winning streak for the Gators in the series.
Florida finished last year’s non-conference schedule 13-0 but will find it much more difficult doing that in this upcoming campaign with Duke, Arizona and UConn among those on the schedule.
They will tip off the year with Arizona on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas, NV. The contest with Duke will take place on Dec. 2 in the ACC/SEC challenge in Durham, North Carolina. Lastly, they share the court with UConn on Dec. 9 in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden.
Hall also reported on Tuesday that the Gators will be adding the Miami Hurricanes to the docket for next season. This is the first time they have played the Hurricanes since 2019.
Also on the Gators' non-conference slate next season are home matchups against North Florida on Nov. 6, Florida State on Nov. 11, Merrimack on Nov. 21 and Dartmouth on Dec. 29. Florida will also compete in the Rady Children's Invitational on Nov. 27-28 in San Diego.
The Gators will begin play in the invitational against TCU and, depending on the result, will face either Wisconsin or Providence the following day.