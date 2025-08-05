Report: Gators Basketball Transfers Nearing Return from Injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Despite both dealing injuries recently, Florida Gators newcomers Boogie Fland and AJ Brown should be cleared for all basketball-related activities over the coming weeks, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Fland transferring in from Arkansas this summer and was a big get for the Gators as head coach Todd Golden had to fight against NBA interest for Fland. He has been dealing with a sports hernia but should be cleared when the school year officially begins, Rothstein stated.
The former Razorback guard had a solid beginning in his first year in college, averaging 13.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 season. He also held a 3.72 assists-to-turnover ratio across 21 games.
Unfortunately for the former five-star, he was hit with a thumb injury that cost him most of his freshman year. Before this injury, though, he was having his best stretch of the season. Fland was averaging 15.1 points and 5.7 assists per game while also shooting 36.5 percent from deep.
Fland and transfer guard Xaivian Lee will make up the starting backcourt for the Gators next season. They have tough shoes to fill, with both Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin now in the NBA, but their head coach has the utmost confidence in the pair to get the job done.
“I think basketball-wise, it might take some time for them to get comfortable in a new system, but I think they will do a really good job for us," Golden said.
Fland also understands the task at hand and said that he’ll embrace the challenge that is in front of him. In fact, he said that Clayton’s progression in a Gators uniform was a big selling point for him.
“For sure, that was big, you know, just from the start of the season to the end of the season, you could see the progression,” he said. “You know, you see everything going up, and why wouldn’t you want to be in the same shoes as he was.”
Brown is going into the fourth season of his college career, spending the last three with the Ohio Bobcats. He has been dealing with a shoulder issue and hopes to be fully cleared when the Gators start practicing in September, Rothstein reported.
His best year came in the 2024-25 season as a redshirt sophomore. The 6-foot-4 wing scored 13.2 points a game and shot 38.8% from behind the 3-point line. He also recorded four 20-point games last season.
His scoring was one of the main reasons Golden put as much effort as he did into recruiting him once he hit the transfer portal.
“He's just a really efficient scorer, a guy that can finish from two, really shot the ball well from three last year,” Golden said. “I think that's something that we needed with the frontcourt that we play and adding some other new guys to the perimeter.”
Brown is that he is the brother of current Gator Isaiah Brown.
Florida begins their national title defense in Las Vegas on Nov. 3 against Arizona in the Hall of Fame Series.