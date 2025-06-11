Report: Gators to Face Duke in 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge
The defending national champion Florida Gators will head to Durham in 2025 to face off against another blueblood program and 2025 Final Four program in the Duke Blue Devils.
The matchup was reported Wednesday by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein as one of the 16 matchups in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
The two teams have not shared the hardwood since 2017, where the Blue Devils won 87-84. The Gators are just 3-13 in matchups between the programs, with their last win coming in 2000.
The event will surely be one of the most anticipated games in all the country next season, as the two teams are expected to be early favorites to battle for a national title once again. Though both have lost multiple stars to the draft, they head into the new year with highly anticipated rosters.
While Florida made huge additions from the portal, including the guard duo of Boogie Fland and Xavian Lee, Duke’s rebuilt roster will likely rely heavily on the recruiting additions of five-star prospects Dame Sarr and the Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron.
Florida’s schedule, though not fully announced yet, looks to be somewhat difficult in the year they must defend their title. Of the few games announced already, the Gators will be away from home to play both Duke and previous back-to-back national champions UConn.
The three teams combined have won four of the last 10 national championships.
Last season, Duke lost to Houston in the Final Four in a late collapse. The Gators would go on to defeat the Cougars in the national championship.
The matchup, likely a popular pick in many people’s brackets last March, is sure to have the attention of the country as Todd Golden and staff hope to establish the program as one of the best in the sport.
Florida opens the season on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas against Arizona.