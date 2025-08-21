Report: Gators to Receive Visit from Top Hoops Prospect
Fresh off securing the third national championship in program history, Todd Golden and his staff have kept their foot on the gas and don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
According to Rivals’ national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis has included the Florida Gators in his top eight schools as he has begun to narrow down his options. Also among his finalists are Illinois, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Oregon, Pitt, Tennessee and Texas.
Based on 247Sports’ composite recruiting rankings, Jervis earned a 97.64/100 rating, and is considered to be the tenth-best shooting guard in the country and the fourth-best overall prospect in the state of New York.
Besides including Florida in his top schools, 247Sports’ Graham Hall reported that Jervis will be headed to Gainesville in October to take an official visit.
According to 247Sports’ Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein, Jervis is an explosive scorer who is comfortable creating his own shot off the dribble.
“Jervis is a shot-maker and scorer with an increasingly versatile attack. His shooting is the first weapon in his arsenal with a compact release and good rotation. He’s blossoming into a movement shooter who can come off screens off the ball, and also has a complimenting pull-up game,” Finkelstein said. “He’s not yet the type of handler who is going to break down a set-defender, but growing into someone who can play some secondary pick-and-roll. He’s very proficient at attacking closeouts and particularly good when he can catch-and-go in space. He plays in straight lines, wastes no motion when attacking the rim, and has a good left hand as a driver and finisher.”
Besides Florida, Jervis also already has visits scheduled to all of his other finalists. Based on the visits that he already has scheduled, Florida would be his second-to-last visit of the cycle.
If he were to commit to Florida, he would be the Gators’ first pledge from the class of 2026.
How Could Jervis Help the Gators?
With Xaivian Lee entering his final year of eligibility and Boogie Fland likely heading to the draft if he has a strong season, Florida will need to reload its backcourt after next year.
Landing a dynamic scorer like Jervis would give the Gators a player capable of contributing right away and helping keep them in the national contender conversation. While Todd Golden has found most of his recruiting success via the transfer portal, landing a player straight out of high school would give the staff the chance to develop him in their preferred way.