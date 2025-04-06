Social Media Erupts After Gators Take Down Auburn
SAN ANTONIO-- For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Florida Gators men's basketball team is back in the NCAA Championship Game.
The No. 1 Gators knocked down fellow one-seed Auburn Tigers, 79-73, sparked by a 11-0 run early second half.
As usual, First Team All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. led the way for Florida, scoring 34 points (61.11% FG) while knocking down five 3-pointers.
Transfer guard Alijah Martin also rose to the occasion, putting his extensive post-season pedigree to the test while scoring 17 points and performing well on the defensive end.
Next, the Gators will take on the winner of Saturday's Final Four matchup between Duke and Houston. The National Championship game will take place on Monday, April 7th at 8:50 p.m, broadcast live on CBS.
Former Gators and college basketball fans flooded social media with their praise and excitement for Florida.
