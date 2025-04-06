All Gators

Social Media Erupts After Gators Take Down Auburn

The Florida Gators defeated Auburn, 79-73, in the Final Four.

Tyler Carmona

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) and center Micah Handlogten (3) react with the crowd after defeating the Auburn Tigers in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO-- For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Florida Gators men's basketball team is back in the NCAA Championship Game. 

The No. 1 Gators knocked down fellow one-seed Auburn Tigers, 79-73, sparked by a 11-0 run early second half.

As usual, First Team All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. led the way for Florida, scoring 34 points (61.11% FG) while knocking down five 3-pointers.

Transfer guard Alijah Martin also rose to the occasion, putting his extensive post-season pedigree to the test while scoring 17 points and performing well on the defensive end.

Next, the Gators will take on the winner of Saturday's Final Four matchup between Duke and Houston. The National Championship game will take place on Monday, April 7th at 8:50 p.m, broadcast live on CBS.

Former Gators and college basketball fans flooded social media with their praise and excitement for Florida. 

Former Heisman Winner/UF National Champion Danny Wuerffel

NFL Hall of Famer/UF Alum Emmitt Smith

Broadcasting Legend Dick Vitale 

Fox College Basketball Reporter John Fanta

NBA Veteran/UF National Champion Al Horford

Former UF Point Guard Tre Mann

ESPN Reporter and UF Alum Laura Rutledge

CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein

Former Gator/NBA Veteran Chandler Parsons

ESPN Anchor Scott Van Pelt

