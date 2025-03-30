All Gators

Social Media Erupts as Florida Gators Punch Ticket to Final Four

The water got choppy, but the Florida Gators climbed back from a double-digit lead to secure their first Final Four appearance in over a decade.

Tyler Carmona

Mar 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; The Florida Gators pose for a photo after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the West Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
SAN FRANCISCO-- First Team All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. bounced back from a rough first half to finish with 30 points while shooting 50% from the field, leading the Florida Gators to 84-79 win over Texas Tech as the program advances to the Final Four.

While Clayton was the team's leading scorer, Thomas Haugh was Florida’s unsung hero of the night. The sophomore forward scored 20 points while bringing down 11 rebounds and making several key stops on the defensive end.

Another key contributor for Florida was Alijah Martin, who added 10 points and 7 rebounds while knocking down a pair of clutch free-throws to help seal the win down the stretch as the Gators went on an 18-4 run over the final three minutes of the game.

Members of Gator Nation and fans of college basketball gathered on social media to flood the Internet with praise for Florida.

