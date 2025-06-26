Social Media Gets Their Two Cents in on Gators Clayton Going to Utah
The Washington Wizards drafted former Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. with the 18th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, with the pick ultimately being traded to the Utah Jazz. The Jazz traded pick No. 21, No. 43 in this draft and second-rounders in 2031 and 2032 in return, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
He is the 13th overall first-round selection in program history and the first since former Gator Tre Mann was selected 18th overall in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Following Clayton Jr. being drafted by the Jazz, social media has come alive about this pick and in support of the former Gator.
