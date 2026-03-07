Takeaways from Florida's Narrow Road Win Over Kentucky

The No. 5 Florida Gators ended their regular season on the right foot, sweeping the season series with the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Florida left Rupp Arena with a narrow 84-77 victory against Kentucky.

It is the first time since the 2017-18 season that the Gators have accomplished a sweep against the Wildcats in the regular season.

Here are three takeaways from the Gators' regular-season finale.

Team Basketball is Florida's Best Trait

Florida’s offense shared the ball about as well as an offense can in the first period. It knocked down 18 shots from all around the court against the Wildcats defense, with 14 coming off an assist. Moreover, thanks to the Gators’ effective ball movement, the offense shot 64.3 percent from the field and 60 percent from three in the first half.

As for the team total, the Gators had 20 assists on 28 made baskets. The offense did slow down a bit in the second, but did just enough behind good team basketball to push the Gators over the finish line.

the steal. the 3️⃣. 🔥



🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/ziRNlbI65R — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 7, 2026

Unsurprisingly, Boogie Fland, Xaivian Lee and Alex Condon carried the playmaking load for Florida. All had four or more assists against the Wildcats. Leading the way was Fland, who had six assists. Lee trailed him with five and then Condon had four.

Thomas Haugh Should Be SEC Player of the Year

It did not take long for Haugh to make an impact in his return to the court after missing the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday. The junior forward scored 17 points in the opening 20 minutes and added three rebounds, two assists and two steals as well.

By the final whistle, Haugh posted 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in 37 minutes on the court.

TOMMY TIME 🚀



🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/m0w5xzwpu0 — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 7, 2026

Then, what does not show up on the stat sheet is his defensive effort. Haugh’s length and defensive agility bothered the Wildcats. On several occasions, the Kentucky offense struggled to finish in the paint and get good looks when guarded by Haugh.

Starting Guards Show Up Once Again

Fland and Lee have been different players during the Gators' 11-game winning streak. The plays each are making have directly correlated to the team’s success on the hardwood, and it showed again on Saturday.

Most importantly, the decision-making from both played a key role in the offense’s strong execution in the first half. The duo pushed the pace when necessary and ran the half-court offense to near perfection against Kentucky.

BOOGIEEEE 🕺🕺



🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/IHGigecE11 — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 7, 2026

There were moments throughout where the offense stuttered, but overall, the starting guard tandem delivered in the regular-season finale.

Lee ended with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists against the Wildcats. Fland recorded 16 points, six assists, two rebounds and one steal.

For Fland, he showed up big for the Gators in the second half. While the offense began sputtering, he contributed 11 second-half points and knocked down four crucial free throws late to keep the lead far enough away from the Wildcats.