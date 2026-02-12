Takeaways from Florida's Dominant Road Win Over Georgia

The No. 14 Florida Gators’ dominance over the Georgia Bulldogs extended on Wednesday, with an 86-66 win in Stegeman Coliseum. The Gators are now 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season, and are 8-1 against Georgia under head coach Todd Golden’s guidance.

​“Really proud of our group tonight,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said. “I thought we did a great job coming out ready to play. We got, obviously, off to a really good start, and we never really looked back.”

Here are three takeaways from the Gators' mid-week victory.

Backcourt Loves a Road Game

There is something about going on the road for Florida’s backcourt, which controlled the game from start to finish. Xaivian Lee and Boogie Fland pushed the pace in transition routinely and were thoughtful with the ball in their hands, leading to several easy fastbreak baskets and in the halfcourt offense.

“He was one of the best players on the floor, clearly, tonight. I thought he did a great job just playing with poise,” Golden said about Lee.

Xaivian L33🔥



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/KUCHH1VzfZ — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 12, 2026

Lee was responsible for 18 points, seven assists, three rebounds and three steals. Fland supplied another 15 points with three rebounds and two steals.

Another crucial detail from the two’s performance is their efficiency from the field. Fland shot 53.8 percent from the field while Lee connected on 50 percent of his shots.

Isaiah Brown Supplying Spark from the Bench

Bench guard Isaiah Brown had an efficient night in Athens, leading all Florida reserves with 12 points. He shot 4-for-7 from the field and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, setting a new career-high for 3-point makes in a game.

from the corner 👌👌



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/0GKlpy5H0y — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 12, 2026

The sophomore also had a defensive edge to his performance. He played a part in one of Georgia’s best players, Kanon Catchings, having a rough night from the field. Catchings finished 3-for-11 from the field and had four turnovers.

This is now the second straight game for Brown with double figures. In Florida’s last outing against Texas A&M, Brown logged 12 points.

Team Defense Continues to Outmuscle Opponents

Georgia struggled to find open looks from anywhere on the court. A key factor in that was Florida’s team defense, which was physical and kept the ball in front of them, forcing tough shots, which is becoming a regularity for this team.

“I thought our defense, again, was fantastic,” Golden said. “As I said after the last game, I think our team is getting to the point where we're enjoying kind of owning the identity of being a defensive, gritty, physical rebounding team that gets out in transition, takes advantage of opportunities that arise from our defense.”

Moreover, Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon defended the paint well, limiting the Bulldogs to being 10-for-25 on layups. ​

DENIED 😤



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/D5k0O0A1sY — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 12, 2026

The Bulldogs' top scoring options were stifled on Wednesday. Blue Cain shot 6-for-15 from the field and had three turnovers. As mentioned, Catchings made just three of his 11 total attempts and tallied four turnovers.

Lastly, Florida silenced a Georgia offense that entered the matchup averaging 91.9 points per game. The hosts scored 66 points, shooting 34.7 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from 3-point range.

