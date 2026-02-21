Takeaways from the Gators' Road Win at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss.-- Behind the assertive performances from Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh, the No. 12 Florida Gators collected another road win on Saturday, beating the Ole Miss Rebels, 94-75. This win pushes the Gators' win streak to seven games.

“Just another great road win for our team. I feel like we've done a good job this year of being ready to compete on the road and doing a really good job, being consistent that way,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said.

Here are three takeaways from the victory.

All-SEC Duo Paves the Way

Condon and Haugh played decisively and physically from the jump on Saturday, which led to them carrying the offensive load against Ole Miss. Each player moved the ball around quickly, displayed a soft touch around the rim and threatened from behind the arc.

The Australian guided the Gators in the first 20 minutes. He posted 15 of his 24 points in the first half while adding four rebounds and six assists over the course of the game. Additionally, he shot 9-for-13 and 1-for-2 from three. Condon also made all five free throw attempts in the contest.

“You saw Condo at his at his best in regards to playing fast, but not in a hurry, doing a great job of putting balls in as well as finding shots for his teammates – six assists, only one turnover, 24 points…,” Golden said, “just did a really good job of playing that point forward position for us today.”

AND ONE



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/wlbHcbj2wu — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 21, 2026

Haugh impacted the game in several ways in the road win. The versatile wing contributed 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists. His length earned him two blocks and one steal in the game, as well.

3-Point Offense Booms

Florida’s 3-point offense has slowly sprung to life during its seven-game winstreak. The Gators saw 11 threes fall through the net on 22 attempts, with five players contributing to that number.

“When we do make shots like that, we have the ability to run away from teams. And I thought today was an example of that,,” Golden said. “... So, we were pretty efficient when we took care of the basketball, and obviously that 3-point shooting allowed us to maintain and grow a lead.”

Urban Klavzar did the most damage from behind the arc to the Rebels' defense. Klavzar connected on four 3-pointers in 22 minutes on the court.

“I think (he’s) one of the best guards in league off the bench. He's been a spark for us all year that way,” Golden said about Klavzar. “His ability to shot-make for us gives us a big lift when he comes in the game.”

4 for 4 ‼️



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/5C9DDyUCIA — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 21, 2026

Helping him out were Haugh, Condon, Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee. Fland made three, Haugh made two and Lee and Condon each made one.

As they push for a regular-season SEC title, the 3-point offense for the Gators is starting to boom, making it that much more difficult to stop the Orange and Blue.

Careless Mistakes Need to Be Cleaned Up

There were many positive things to circle from this game, but Golden will also note one glaring problem. Florida was too careless with the basketball in the 40 minutes played against Ole Miss.

In total, nine Gators contributed to 19 turnovers versus the Rebels. Some were on the fastbreak, where Lee recklessly launched the ball out of bounds with no one near the pass. Others came where Isaiah Brown could not halt his momentum, resulting in a travel.

No matter how it occurred, teams such as Duke, UConn, and Arizona are not forgiving in the turnover department, meaning it needs to be fixed quickly.