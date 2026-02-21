Gators Basketball Wins Seventh Straight with Big Road Win at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss.-- Shots fell early and often for the 12th-ranked Florida Gators on Saturday to help take home a 94-75 win over Ole Miss, marking the team’s seventh straight win.

Headlined by Alex Condon’s 24 points (9-for-13) and Thomas Haugh’s 20 points (6-for-13), the Gators shot 57.1 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep, while holding the Rebels to 41 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from deep.

Haugh's 20 points gives him 999 points in his UF career.

It was all sparked by a tremendous early start.

Trailing 12-10 six minutes into play, the Gators went on a 14-2 run to take a 10-point lead. Condon paved the way with 15 points (5-for-7) in the half, including one 3-pointer, while Haugh added 14 points (4-for-7) with a pair of 3-pointers of his own.

Urban Klavzar, once again, provided a big spark off the bench with 15 points and four 3-pointers, while Boogie Fland hit three 3-pointers of his own, all of which came in the second half, for the first time in over a month. He finished with 11 points.

The Gators shot 13-for-24 from the field and 5-for-12 from deep in the first half to take a 43-32 lead.

Meanwhile, the Rebels struggled mightily after taking its early lead. Making six of its first seven shots, Ole Miss went on to miss 12 of its next 13 shots, culminating in a 13-for-34 (38.2 percent) mark from the field and a 1-for-7 (14.3 percent) mark from deep in the first half.

Those misses also allowed Florida to dominate the boards early, once again, as the Gators out-rebounded Ole Miss, 21-12, in the first half.

The second half saw Florida improve on its shooting marks with a 19-for-32 mark (59.4 percent) from the field and a 6-for-10 (60 percent) mark from deep. Fland, Lee, Condon and Klavzar each had nine points, headlined by Fland's trio of 3-pointers.

Uncharacteristic for Florida, though, was a 19-turnover effort by the team, four of which came from Xaivian Lee (11 points). However, he added a season-high 10 assists to record his first double-double of the season.

Rueben Chinyelu (three points, six rebounds) also had a relatively quiet night, seeing his streak of 11-rebound games end at six games while recording his lowest point total of the season.

Florida (21-6, 12-2 SEC) remains on the road with a trip to Texas (17-9, 8-5 SEC) on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET with television coverage on ESPN 2.