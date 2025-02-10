Terrific Season Could Still Get Better for Gators
Gainesville, Fla. – It’s been a season to remember for the No. 6 Florida Gators men’s basketball team with big-time wins and records eclipsed. Yet, there is still plenty of basketball left.
Florida entered the 2024-25 season with high internal expectations. They knew what they could achieve and where they wanted to be come March. As for the media, they held some belief in the Gators by ranking them inside the top 25 to begin the year.
However, I don’t think anyone who is on the outside looking in expected them to accomplish what they have done already.
Back in early January, they demolished the AP No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. They handed the Volunteers their worst loss of the season and the worst loss a No. 1 has received since 1969.
But not only did they manage one win against the No. 1 team in the country, they would do it again this past weekend against Auburn.
“It’s incredible,” Florida head coach Todd Golden said after the win. “I’m very proud of our program and where it is in Year 3.”
Their win over the Tigers also put them in some great company. Florida became just the fifth team ever to take down a No. 1 team on the road and at home. Moreover, they are just the fifth team to beat an AP No. 1 twice in the same season. It was also the Gators' first-ever road win over a No. 1. They had been 0-7 in previous situations.
It shouldn’t be forgotten how they started this season either. The Gators came out guns blazing, winning their first 13 games, which was the second-best start in program history.
After beating Georgia near the end of January, they were 18-2, matching the best start through the first 20 games in program history. This win over the Bulldogs moved their winning streak over them to 12, which is the longest in the series history between the two.
This season hasn’t just been full of team accolades, though. Spectators have been able to witness individual brilliance as well.
Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. set a new program record for consecutive games hitting at least one three-pointer, a record that now sits at 45 straight games after he hit one against Auburn. Clayton Jr. also surpassed the 1,000-point mark in a Gators uniform with his first basket on Saturday. He is just the fifth player in program history to reach this milestone within their first two seasons at Florida.
In addition to Clayton Jr. reaching this milestone, Will Richard also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark earlier this season after pouring in 22 points against South Carolina, including a game-winning layup.
For the fans, it’s been one of the best seasons over the past decade in terms of regular-season dominance. However, to really put a bow on this season, the Gators will be pushing to make that deep run in the tournament and to take home some hardware, a task that is very achievable with how they are playing right now.