Three Gators That Could Change the 2026-27 Season on the Hardwood

There are many known variables on this Florida Gators men's basketball roster. Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu are All-SEC level players. There is also reigning SEC Sixth-Man of the Year Urban Klavzar, who is a knockdown 3-point shooter.

While these four headline, there are opportunities for others to step up in support as Florida chases its second national title in three seasons. So, here are three candidates who could prove to be an influential piece for the Gators in the upcoming season, should they take advantage of the opportunity in front of them.

Boogie Fland

Florida Gators guard Boogie Fland saw tremendous shooting improvements towards the end of last season. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Boogie Fland had an up-and-down season in his first year in Gainesville. While his defense played a pivotal role in the Gators securing the 2026 regular-season title, his offensive inconsistency hurt their chances at making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Nonetheless, Fland is getting a second bite at the apple with the Gators, returning for his junior season, marking the first time Gators head coach Todd Golden will have the same point guard leading the way for two years in a row.

For the Gators to reach the levels they hope to, Fland's offense needs to come around.

An encouraging sign that it could be is how he ended the 2025-26 season shooting from deep. Fland shot 13-for-30 (43.3 percent) over the final nine games.

Florida is already a good team with how their roster is set up, but Fland's progression on offense makes them that much scarier.

Alex Lloyd

Alex Lloyd seems primed for a bigger role as a sophomore. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Rising sophomore Alex Lloyd is likely to take on a bigger role in his second year in Gainesville. He played just 4.7 minutes per game as a freshman, but his talent as an offensive weapon is hard to keep off the court for two straight seasons.

Florida also needs more 3-point shooting, which is an area Lloyd can help with.

His numbers last season do not show that, making only four of his 19 attempts. However, he was a career 42 percent 3-point shooter in high school, showing he has the touch from deep.

Lloyd living up to the high school hype surrounding him — he was ranked as the No. 37 overall prospect in his class by ESPN — supplies the Gators with another talented scorer at the guard position, raising the floor for the backcourt.

CJ Ingram

Florida Gators guard CJ Ingram heads into his second season as a crucial bench piece. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The final selection goes to rising sophomore CJ Ingram. Much like Lloyd, Ingram entered the program as a highly touted recruit with a bright future ahead of him.

The Florida legacy displayed the ability to score at all three levels this past season in limited opportunities. He ended 8-for-16 from three in 114 minutes on the court, showing he is a capable shooter from deep. Ingram also muscled his way into the paint on several occasions for shallow two-point baskets.

Combine that with his length and defensive instincts on defense, and the Gators have an impactful Swiss Army knife coming off the bench to provide quality minutes in relief for Haugh and others on the wing.

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