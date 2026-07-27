Florida Gators Basketball Releases Full 2026-27 SEC Schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Monday announced its full SEC slate for the 2026-27 season, while also confirming seven of its non-conference games.

Florida will look to defend last season's SEC regular-season title.

The Gators are slated to open conference-play on Jan. 2 at Texas before back-to-back home games against Oklahoma (Jan. 5 or 6) and Vanderbilt (Jan. 9). In that matchup against the Longhorns, the Gators will search for its first 1-0 start in SEC play under head coach Todd Golden.

mark your calendars ‼️📍📍 pic.twitter.com/au8csq7g8R — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) July 27, 2026

Other standout matchups on the schedule include trips to Alabama (Jan. 16) and Auburn (Feb. 9 or 10), which beat Florida in Gainesville last season, as well as back-to-back road matchups against rivals Georgia (Jan. 23) and Tennessee (Jan. 30). Notable home games include the aforementioned Vanderbilt game, in which the Gators will look to avenge its loss to the Commodores in the SEC Tournament, Missouri (Feb. 13), in which Florida will look for revenge in last year's conference-opening loss, and its regular-season finale against Kentucky on Feb. 6.

That matchup will also likely be the final home game for seniors Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu and fifth-year Denzel Aberdeen, should he receive an additional year of eligibility.

"It's national championship or bust for this team," Haugh said. "But we're mature enough, we have a really old group now to know that, so I think we're going to be really comfortable coming in this season."

Florida also confirmed previously reported non-conference matchups with Jacksonville (Nov. 5), at Florida State (Nov. 10), Merrimack (Nov. 13), Milwaukee (Nov. 24) and Vermont (Dec. 6) and announced new home matchups with Florida A&M (Dec. 21) and Long Island (Dec. 29). UF did not include a reported matchup against Georgia Tech on Dec. 12 in Orlando in its announcement.

Florida Gators' Tentative 2026-27 Schedule

Bold denotes home game

Nov. 2 (Mon.): vs. Miami (Tampa, Fla.)

Nov. 5 (Fri.): Jacksonville (Gainesville, Fla.)

Nov. 10 (Tues.): @ Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Nov. 13 (Fri.): Merrimack (Gainesville, Fla.)

Nov. 17 (Tues.): vs. Notre Dame (Players Era Eight, Las Vegas, Nev.)

Nov. 18 (Wed.): vs. Houston/Rutgers (Players Era Eight, Las Vegas, Nev.)

Nov. 19 (Thurs.): vs. Auburn/Kansas/UNLV/West Virginia (Players Era Eight, Las Vegas, Nev.)*

Nov. 24 (Tues.): Milwaukee (Gainesville, Fla.)

Dec. 1 (Tues.): Duke (SEC-ACC Challenge, Gainesville, Fla.)

Dec. 6 (Sun.): Vermont (Gainesville, Fla.)

Dec. 12 (Sat.): vs. Georgia Tech (Orlando, Fla.)* (UNCONFIRMED MATCHUP)

Dec. 18 (Fri.): TBA

Dec. 21 (Mon.): Florida A&M (Gainesville, Fla.)

Dec. 29 (Tues.): Long Island (Gainesville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 (Sat.): @ Texas (Austin, Tex.)

Jan. 5 or 6 (Tues. or Wed.): Oklahoma (Gainesville, Fla.)

Jan. 9 (Sat.): Vanderbilt (Gainesville, Fla.)

Jan. 12 or 13 (Tues. or Wed.): @ Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.)

Jan. 16 (Sat.): @ Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Jan. 19 or 20 (Tues. or Wed.): Texas A&M (Gainesville, Fla.)

Jan. 23 (Sat.): @ Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

Jan. 30 (Sat.): @ Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Feb. 2 or 3 (Tues. or Wed.): South Carolina (Gainesville, Fla.)

Feb. 6 (Sat.): Texas (Gainesville, Fla.)

Feb. 9 or 10 (Tues. or Wed.): @ Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

Feb. 13 (Sat.): Missouri (Gainesville, Fla.)

Feb. 16 or 17 (Tues. or Wed.): @ LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

Feb. 20 (Sat.): Georgia (Gainesville, Fla.)

Feb. 23 or 24 (Tues. or Wed.): Ole Miss (Gainesville, Fla.)

Feb. 27 (Sat.): @ Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

March 2 or 3 (Tues. or Wed.): @ South Carolina (Columbia, SC)

March 6 (Sat.) Kentucky (Gainesville, Fla.)

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