Three Gators on Way-Too-Early 2026 NBA Mock Drafts
Multiple way-too-early 2026 NBA mock drafts released on Friday, with a trio of Florida Gators among the top prospects for next year.
Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh and newcomer Boogie Fland each were listed on USA Today and ESPN’s way-too-early 2026 NBA mock drafts.
Alex Condon
Condon received a backend of the first round projection from ESPN, who had him placed at No. 29 in their mock draft. As for USA Today, he was picked at No. 19.
The junior had an up-and-down year last season. While he had a strong sophomore season that earned All-SEC honors by the end of it, his postseason could not match the production. This dip in output led to his draft stock not being where he wanted it to be, which led to a return to the Gators for this upcoming season.
Some of the highlights for Condon during the 2024-25 campaign include notching back-to-back double-doubles against Tennessee (12 points and 12 rebounds) and Arkansas (12 points and 12 rebounds) and posting a career-high 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds and two blocks on the road against Alabama. He also became just the third SEC player this century to have a 15-and-15 game in 25 or fewer minutes during conference play.
He’ll need to recapture his regular season form as a junior if he wants to solidify himself as a first round pick.
Boogie Fland
A transfer guard, Fland received the highest ranking of the three for either mock draft, landing at No. 10 in USA Today’s. In ESPN’s, he was tabbed as the No. 31 overall prospect.
He averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds as a freshman with Arkansas last year and showed he was one of the best passers in the country as a first-year player, recording a 3.72 assist-to-turnover ratio.
The former five-star prospect did go down for a large chunk of the season with a thumb injury, but did make a return to the court for Arkansas during the NCAA Tournament.
Losing both Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin will give himself a clear runway to boost his draft stock throughout next season. He is steady point guard who will need to become more efficient as a shooter if he wants to have a chance at an NBA career.
Thomas Haugh
Despite starting the year as a player not many knew, Haugh enters his junior year as a guy firmly on NBA teams’ radars. He comes in at No. 29 on USA Today and No. 40 on ESPN.
He has NBA size, standing in at 6-foot-9, and will get to test his skills on the wing next season. With Condon and Chinyelu returning and Haugh earning himself a starting spot next year, he’ll start the season out at the small forward spot.
The rising junior will need to continue to improve on offense, though, if he wants to move his way up into the first round. He made a significant jump as a shooter last season, climbing up to a 33.3% 3-point shooter and was a 79.5% free throw shooter. Haugh also was the only Gator to score in all 40 games last season.
If these three can live up to these early projections, then it could be another successful year for the Florida Gators in 2025-26.