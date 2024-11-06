Three Key Debuts From the Florida Gators Win Over USF
Gainesville, Fla. – Monday night marked the beginning of the Florida Gators careers for three newcomers to the team. The trio of Alijah Martin, Sam Alexis and Rueben Chinyelu got their first minutes as Gators in the 98-83 win over South Florida.
Alijah Martin
Probably the best of the three on the night was Martin. Despite having a below-average shooting performance, he ended with 13 points, shooting 3-for-12 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3. However, performances aren’t only based on points. Martin also added six rebounds, a team-high three assists and a team-high four steals.
His game outside of the scoring aspect is something Gators head coach Todd Golden talked about as well.
“I thought he was really good on the glass, I thought he did a good job getting steals and good with the ball,” Golden explained.
Additionally, his aggressiveness in the second half compared to the first half was very noticeable. This constant need to get downhill and into the paint led to him getting to the line on many occasions. These trips to the charity stripe also helped the Gators capture some momentum with some of them being and-1 opportunities.
“I think he had one or two really tough and-1 finishes in the second half that were big momentum moments for us,” Golden said.
Another area where he showed his importance was his leadership and ability to keep the team organized.
“I thought (Will Richard’s) leadership was fantastic tonight through the ups and the downs and same with Walt and Alijah.” Golden said after the game. “I thought both of those guys did a good job keeping us organized.”
Reuben Chinyelu
Transfer center Rueben Chinyelu was another member of the starting five who made his Florida debut against the Bulls.
Chinyelu didn’t fill up the stat sheet in this contest but still had quality moments while on the court. The big man didn’t attempt a single shot against the Bulls but did end with two points that came from the free throw line. He also grabbed four rebounds and blocked one shot on the defensive end.
Filling up the stat sheet won’t be a priority for him each night though. What Chinyelu brings is size and strength, which are shown on both ends. He was a tough, physical presence on offense with solid screens set. Then, on defense, his length and size made itself known whenever defenders drove to the paint. These are the types of things that only his coach will notice.
“I thought he was really good defensively, got a couple of good rebounds and did a good job setting screens and putting pressure on the rim offensively,” Golden stated.
Sam Alexis
The last of three to make their debut in the orange and blue was forward Sam Alexis. Alexis was big for the Gators off the bench in the season opener. He provided defensive effort, rebounding and some offensive scoring in pinches.
Alexis finished the game with six points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in just 13 minutes of action. He was one of the bright spots for the bench in this game and maybe on a different night he’ll see more minutes.
“Probably should’ve played Sam a little more, he was good, really good in the first half,” Golden said.
Sometimes it’s down to the opponent or just the way one of the others ahead of you are playing that impacts the minutes. That shouldn’t take away from what transpired while he was on the court though. While in action he held a plus/minus of +10, which was the second highest of anyone a part of the frontcourt rotation.
One of the reasons it was this high is because of his previously mentioned defensive effort/ability. He is someone who is willing to guard one through five while on the court, which not everyone can do.
“Sam’s versatility and intellect, he has a really good IQ, help him be a multiple position defender,” Golden said.
Having this type of player come off of the bench will only cause headaches for opponents, which is great for the Gators.
So, while there is still much to improve upon before the game, all should be happy with securing their first win as Gators.