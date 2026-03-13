Three Keys for the Florida Gators to Defeat Kentucky in SEC Tournament

For the third time this season, the AP No. 4 Florida Gators and the Kentucky Wildcats clash heads on the hardwood. Florida downed the Wildcats in their two previous attempts on the season, taking the first in Gainesville and the second in Lexington.

The last time the Gators beat the Wildcats three times in one season was in the 2013-14 season, which is also the same year they went undefeated in league play during the regular season.

With that said, here are three keys to a victory for Florida to defeat the Wildcats for a third time and advance in the SEC Tournament.

Own the Paint

It is no secret that the Gators’ frontcourt is arguably the best in the nation. Led by Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon, the Gators have continuously controlled the paint throughout the season.

Additionally, Gators head coach Todd Golden has specifically set his team up this way to create the biggest advantage on both ends of the court on the glass.

Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh had 20 points in the win over Kentucky on March 7. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Playing with size also helps defend the paint. Chinyelu, Condon, Haugh and Micah Handlogten’s length has routinely caused problems for Kentucky down low in both matchups.

In the meeting in Gainesville, Kentucky shot 8-for-23 on layups. Then, in Lexington, the Wildcats shot 4-for-13 on layups. That is 12-for-36 across both games, equaling a 33 percent field goal percentage on shots at the rim.

Stay Hot from Deep

During non-conference play, the Gators struggled with their 3-point shot. That has not been the case during their 11-game win streak.

Florida has gotten contributions from Boogie Fland, Haugh, Condon, Urban Klavzar, Isaiah Brown and Xaivian Lee on the perimeter, making it that much more difficult to defend the Gators.

Florida Gators guard Urban Klavzar hit five 3-pointers in the win over Kentucky on Feb. 14. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Furthermore, in both contests between the two, the Gators have made at least eight threes on 44 percent or better shooting from deep. In the first game, Florida shot 9-for-20 (45 percent). As for the second game, the offense shot 8-for-18 (44.4 percent).

Continue Sharing the Ball

As simple as it is, the Gators have excelled this season at moving the basketball and making the extra pass for the best look. They are 33rd in the country in assists per game, averaging 16.9 per contest.

That team cohesiveness has been evident in both games, too. In the first meeting, the Gators logged 13 assists on 30 made baskets. The more important stat, though, is that seven Gators recorded an assist.

Florida Gators guards Boogie Fland (0) and Xaivian Lee (1) combined for 11 assists in the March 7 win over Kentucky. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Then, in the rematch in Lexington, the offense posted 20 assists. Four Gators dished out at least three assists, and five players in total logged at least one. Moreover, Lee and Fland each had at least five assists, with the latter having six.

In Layman’s terms, the ball is faster than the defender, and as long as the ball keeps moving from hand to hand, the Gators are in great shape.