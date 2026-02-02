Three Takeaways from Florida Gators Basketball's Dismantling of Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The No. 19 Florida Gators extended their win streak over the Alabama Crimson Tide to five games on Sunday, leaving Exactech Arena with a 100-77 victory. It took a collective effort from the Gators on the day to stifle the Crimson Tide, with the hosts controlling both ends of the court for all 40 minutes.

“Yeah, just obviously a great win for our program,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said after the win. “I thought our players did an incredible job just playing with the great mentality from start to finish.”

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Condon Steals the Show

Two games prior, Gators forward Alex Condon scored just one point and made zero field goals against the Auburn Tigers. He looked outmatched both physically and mentally.

That all changed against Alabama. Condon poured in a team-high 25 points and shot 11-for-15 from the field versus the Crimson Tide. Additionally, he posted seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals while not turning the ball over at all.

GET UP THERE CONDO



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/rGAP7n10Vh — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2026

The big man showed touch around the rim and made the correct decision nearly every time on offense. He also protected the paint well for his team, baiting players into layups before ultimately rejecting their shots.

His all-around performance earned him high praise from his head coach.

“That's a hell of a ball game, man,” Golden said. “I'm not sure you can ask for anything more out of him, and I thought he was aggressive. I thought he was decisive and played with great physicality.”

Fland's Defensive Prowess on Full Blast

Arkansas transfer guard Boogie Fland impacted the game on both ends of the court on Sunday, notching 15 points, eight assists and eight steals against Alabama. Moreover, his eight steals tied a program record, matching Clifford Lett’s record back in 1989 versus Georgia.

Fland consistently placed himself in the right spots when guarding his opponents and struck when the opportunities presented themselves. He accounted for eight of the 18 total turnovers by the Alabama offense, yielding 25 points off turnovers for Florida.

anotha one 😤



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/kzSC7mZaVs — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2026

Another aspect of his game against the Crimson Tide is that Golden tasked him with defending one of the best guards in America, Labaron Philon Jr. Philon Jr. entered averaging north of 20 points per game, but only managed 14 points and shot 5-for-13 from the field.

Following the victory, his teammates raved about his defensive efforts against Philon Jr.

“He's a good player, but Boogie locked that up,” Gators forward Thomas Haugh said. “He was doing great the whole time. And, he didn't let him get to his spots. I knew from the beginning of the year this dude had crazy good defense. You saw it out there tonight."

Gators Don't Need 3s to Win

Scoring 100 points in its own right is impressive, but doing it while making only three 3-pointers is even more remarkable, which is what Florida accomplished against Alabama.

The Gators' offense converted on 37 2-point baskets en route to 100 points in the game, largely due to the frontcourt dominance on display. Their frontcourt combined for 65 points and 32 rebounds versus Alabama, with six of the 65 points coming by way of two triples.

high-low will go ‼️‼️



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/mNWcsJ1dW0 — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2026

Condon led with 25 points and seven rebounds, but Rueben Chinyelu also paved the way to a victory, adding 14 points and a game-high 17 rebounds.

The others providing help were Haugh, Micah Handlogten and Olivier Rioux. Haugh logged 22 points and five rebounds; Handlogten posted two points and two rebounds; and Rioux capped the day off with two points and one rebounds.

As a team, though, they accounted for 72 total points in the paint, which makes Florida the first team in the last 20 seasons to post 70 points in the paint against a major-conference opponent, per ESPN Research.

