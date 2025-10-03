Texas vs. Florida Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 6
No. 9 Texas still hasn’t tasted defeat since it fell to No. 1 Ohio State in its season opener, but could be in for a test at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this weekend. The Longhorns will visit Florida on Saturday as 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook in hopes of securing their most meaningful win of the season.
Texas has beaten up on non-SEC teams over the last few weeks, but oddsmakers don’t think this pairing will be a cakewalk. Even if the Gators are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play so far this season.
Can Arch Manning put up solid numbers against legitimate competition? Let’s take a look at a few prop options ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Texas vs. Florida
- Arch manning over 212.5 passing yards (-114)
- DJ Lagway under 189.5 passing yards (-114)
Arch Manning under 212.5 passing yards
Manning has been very hit-or-miss in 2025. He tallied a season-low 114 passing yards against UTEP two games ago, but has also thrown for at least 295 yards in two games this season. Florida is a big step up from San Jose State and Sam Houston, though.
The Gators held Miami’s Carson Beck to 160 passing yards in their last game, and few SEC defenses have been nearly as successful against the pass. Kentucky is the only SEC team that’s given up fewer passing yards (821) than Florida this season. That’s an impressive figure for a team that’s faced three ranked opponents in 2025.
Manning is likely to post another underwhelming stat line through the air in his second road game of the campaign.
DJ Lagway under 189.5 passing yards
Lagway is coming off what was arguably the worst performance of his college career. Florida’s quarterback totaled just 61 passing yards against No. 3 Miami his last time out and completed 12 of his 23 passing attempts. He’ll now face one of the SEC’s more formidable pass defenses.
The Longhorns made a statement in their first game of the season by holding Ohio State to 126 passing yards. Florida isn’t nearly as dynamic through the air.
Texas is one of the three SEC teams that've given up fewer passing yards (605) than Florida this season. This game has the feel of a defensive battle in which neither quarterback puts on a show-stopping performance. Bettors should expect modest output from Lagway in this one.
