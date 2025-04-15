Top-10 Transfer Portal Point Guard Scheduled to Visit Gators
A guard in the transfer portal is paying a visit to the Florida Gators. Per multiple reports, Princeton guard Xaivian Lee is scheduled to see if he wants to join the defending national champions.
Gators Illustrated has been able to confirm these reports.
According to Swamp 247, Lee will arrive in Gainesville late Monday night for a 48-hour visit with the program beginning Tuesday.
Lee is ranked as the No.6 point guard and No. 26 player overall in the portal, according to 247 Sports. He was unranked as a high school recruit, making him a fitting addition to the Gators' underdog roster. He went to Perkioman High School, the school Thomas Haugh went to, so there is a connection there.
The Toronto, Ontario native averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 points per game. After seeing little playing him his freshman year, he burst onto the scene in his sophomore and junior seasons (2023-24 and 2024-25).
Lee was unanimously named First Team All-Ivy League the last two seasons. He is the first Princeton player to record a triple-double - 21/13/10 at Saint Joe's, Dec. 11, 2024. He recorded a second one against Penn late in the month.
In 2019, he represented Canada in the U19 FIBA World Cup.
Florida has found championship-level success in the transfer portal at the guard position and will be tasked to do it again with those key transfers- Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin - departing from the program.
Guard Will Richard, head coach Todd Golden’s first commit, is also on the way out and forward Alex Condon likely is as well.
Obtaining Lee’s services would a good first add in the retooling effort. With or without Lee, the Gators have in-house options to turn to at guard, notably junior Denzel Aberdeen.