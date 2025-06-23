Two Former Gators Clinch NBA Title
Two former Florida Gators, one staffer and one player, became NBA champions on Sunday night after the Oklahoma City Thunder bested the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, 103-91.
Oklahoma City’s head coach, Mark Daigneault, and the Gators shared three years from 2011-14. Additionally, the Thunder’s Director of Advance Scouting and Player Analyst, DeVon Walker, spent four seasons (2012-16) as a player in Gainesville.
This duo was part of the two SEC championship-winning teams in 2013 and 2014, as well as a part of the Final Four run in 2014.
“This was a dream for everybody here at one point in our lives,” Daigneault said following the win on Sunday. “There was one point where we didn’t know if we were going to be in the NBA, from players to staff to coaches, and it’s a privilege we’re incredibly grateful for.”
With these two claiming an NBA title, it becomes the second straight season that Florida has had someone involved with the NBA champions. Last year, former Gator Al Horford won it all with the Boston Celtics. It is also the third time in the previous four years this has happened, as Chris Chiozza was part of the 2022 Golden State Warriors, who ended their season with all the spoils.
These were not the only ones with Florida ties in the NBA Finals, though. On the other end of the court, there were two former Gators on the Indiana Pacers.
Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard spent three years in Gainesville (2018-20) and played in 67 games, while Pacers assistant Mike Weinar was previously a UF manager (2004-08).
Daigneault and Walker winning an NBA championship adds to what's been the most successful basketball year in UF history in nearly 20 years.
In addition to past players and staff winning it all at the professional level, the Gators men’s basketball program also claimed their first NCAA title since 2007. They had a dominant postseason run that included a SEC Tournament title as well, their first since 2014.
For three of the players on this title-winning roster, their next step in their careers could be handed a boost in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. Gators Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard will all be waiting to hear their names called on Wednesday or Thursday.
Clayton Jr. is expected to be a first-round pick in this year’s draft, while the other two are potential second-round selections. The first round commences on Wednesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET and the second round takes place on Thursday, June 26 at 8 p.m ET.