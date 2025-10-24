What Steph Curry Said About Former Florida Gators Guard Will Richard
Arguably the most excellent shooter in NBA history paid rookie guard and former Florida Gators guard Will Richard the highest compliment. Steph Curry watched as Richard, one of his newest teammates, helped lead a spark that led the Golden State Warriors to a 137-131 overtime victory on Thursday over the Denver Nuggets.
Curry scored 42 points, but Richard became the story with six points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 17 minutes on the floor. The future Hall of Fame guard effusively praised the rookie.
"There’s something about winning players at whatever level. He’s a champion for a reason down there in Florida. Played some high-stakes basketball. That stuff matters," Curry said. "When you find a guy like that who understands basketball, he sees the game really well and is fearless.
“The lights aren't too bright for him. He knows that he has a lot of growth ahead of him. All that stuff matters because it lifts the whole group."
Meaningful Games
From 2022 to this spring, Richard played 198 games for the Gators across three seasons.
However, his first season in the Swamp saw quick exits from conference tournaments. First, Mississippi State bounced the Gators from the SEC tournament. Subsequently, UCF showed them the door in the NIT. Richard averaged five points in 26 minutes on the floor.
The following year, you could see the evolution of his game. The same MSU team that sent UF home the previous season saw a new Richard, torching them for 23 points and nine rebounds. From there, Richard became a threat on both sides of the court.
Process Faith
Florida won the national championship, partly due to the leap of faith players made in head coach Todd Golden, from San Francisco to the Gators. After the championship game, Richard, Golden's first recruit at UF, opened up about his coach.
“I trusted Golden from the start,” Richard said. “Just seeing how much he put into the team, how much we put in as a group, I feel like it's a testament to how hard we are working.”
Richard didn't move on to anything based on the belief of his coach. Assistant coach Carlin Hartman paid Richard a big compliment.
"This championship does not happen without Will Richard committing to us three years ago," he said. "I love this man. He is everything to me and this program.”
Richard led the Gators with 18 points and nine rebounds to a 65-63 win over the Houston Cougars for their first national title since 2006-07. His gamble paid dividends, rewarding him for an early buy-in.
Lessons Learned
Richard arrived in Gainesville, hoping to play quality minutes and sharpen his game as an all-around player. He left as a champion, a two-way player who started his rookie season in the NBA as a role player on a veteran team. Richard's energy, nerve, and toughness, skills he harnessed as a Gator, are now on the biggest stage in the sport.