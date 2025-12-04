Duke Game Could be Turning Point for Gators

After a close loss to Duke, the Florida Gators have more answers than questions.

The 67-66 loss to the Blue Devils revealed their strengths and exposed weaknesses that could hurt them in SEC play. Unless head coach Todd Golden addresses immediate issues, the outlook should not appear too bleak.

Instead, these look like easy fixes that will not affect the chemistry and flow of a team looking to defend its national championship.

Xaivian Lee Cannot Start

When Lee started slowly, observers attributed it to a transfer needing to adjust. However, after several games, Lee has continued to look a step slow on both offense and defense, struggling to keep pace with faster guards who often have an advantage.

Offensively, his shooting has been an issue: he is currently hitting 24.7 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from 3-point range. Against Duke, on a national stage, Lee managed just four points, making only one of ten shots, which highlighted his struggles to reliably contribute.

Lee's presence disrupts the offense. Although he leads in assists, his unreliable shooting makes him a hindrance and allows defenses to ignore him on the perimeter, stalling offensive sets. Golden needs to recognize Lee's current impact and consider benching him to improve team performance.

This isn’t saying that Urban Klavzar is the solution, but he hasn’t been the problem, either. The Gators used the outside shot well last year. While they may not be able to replicate that high level of production, making two of every ten attempts behind the line is a stat unworthy of a starter.

Micah Handlogten Serves Latent Purpose

Playing 16 minutes per game, the 7-foot big man mainly gives Rueben Chinyelu a breather. Handlogten can't match the starter's production, but he clogs the lane and alters shots to maintain rim protection. Offensively, he converts near the basket with a basic skill set. When Chinyelu sits, perimeter players must step up.

Getting Off the Floor

Down 12 at half, most teams would falter, as Duke usually pulls away. But Florida fought back, outscoring Duke, 42-31, in the final 20 minutes. Heart and will can't be measured in stats. Their aggressive rebounding and effort through screens raised the team's play. This resilience will serve UF in conference play.

This game could be a turning point, showing both Florida's low and championship potential. The schedule will test them, but the Duke game sets a standard for improvement. No moral victories—just lessons to use all season

