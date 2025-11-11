What to Know About Florida Basketball's Opponent, Florida State
The Florida Gators are set to host an in-state rival at the Stephen O'Connell Center. When Florida State enters the arena, emotions will run high between two fanbases that genuinely dislike each other.
However, the teams currently find themselves in very different stages. The Gators are looking to defend their national title, while the Seminoles are starting a new chapter under a first-year head coach.
Track Meet in Sneakers
New head coach Luke Loucks, who spent four years playing in Tallahassee under Leonard Hamilton, was known as a shooting guard who relied on the perimeter shot. Consequently, the Seminoles now run their offense with a similar focus. Loucks wants FSU to play at a fast tempo, a strategy he emphasized early.
"If you boil basketball down to the most granular level, it’s a game of efficiency and possessions. If you win the efficiency battle and win the possession battle, you have a great shot at winning every game," Loucks said this summer. "Much goes into efficiency—style of play, pace, space, and creating efficient shots. Also, consider what those efficient shots are, how to create them consistently, how the defense will try to stop that, and how you adjust."
If FSU struggles to contain Florida, their aim will be to outscore them by pushing the pace in transition. In this scenario, foul trouble may be less significant since one team is committed to running. Loucks, who won two NBA championships as a Warriors assistant, brings that fast-paced philosophy to FSU. Through two games, the Seminoles average 38 three-point attempts. Think of the North Florida game but even faster.
New Roster
Nine of the 12 players on this year’s roster were not with the Seminoles last season. Loucks made significant use of the transfer portal, adding a range of new talents. The central theme for this team is physicality and strength. Loucks constructed a roster based on power and speed, acknowledging that playing a Warriors-style game demands top conditioning.
After two games, Lajae Jones leads FSU with 19 points per game. At 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, he appears to be a primary matchup for Thomas Haugh.
Gators Plan
Florida should slow the pace slightly on offense, aiming to establish their own rhythm on each possession. At times, they will need to operate in a half-court set. If Florida State wants a physical game, the Gators must match that intensity.
Opponents will try to outmuscle Florida all season, so the team needs to respond in kind. Florida is well-positioned to win this game comfortably.