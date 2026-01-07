Haugh's Double-Double, Second-Half Runs Spark Gators to Win Over Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' on Tuesday extended home win streak over Georgia to seven games with a 92-77 win, marking the team's first win in SEC play of the season.

Thomas Haugh scored 21 points with 12 rebounds and five assists, Urban Klavzar hit three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points off the bench and Alex Condon added 21 points as Florida out-scored Georgia, 51-37, in the second half for its 13th win in its last 14 tries against the Bulldogs.

Former head coach Mike White fell to 1-7 against his former team, including an 0-4 record in Exactech Arena.

Leading 47-45 early in the second half, Florida went on two 6-0 runs and a 9-0 run for its largest SEC win since its 22-point win over Alabama in last year's SEC Tournament Semifinal. The Gators took a 12-point lead, it's largest at the time, with 14:04 left after back-to-back Georgia turnovers led to free throws for Boogie Fland, a bucket from Rueben Chinyelu, two more buckets from Fland, a Micah Handlogten tip-in dunk and another bucket from Fland.

Despite shooting 2-for-10 from the field, Fland finished Tuesday's contest with eight points to go with eight rebounds and a team-high six assists. Chinyelu added 10 points on 5 of 8 shooting, while Handlogten added six points with 11 rebounds.

Florida then made it a 15-point game near the eight-minute mark after Klavzar and Xavian Lee combined for a pair of 3-pointers, and Klavzar pushed the lead to 21 with 6:24 left after another 3-pointer. Those trio of 3-pointers marked half of Florida's makes from deep as the Gators struggled from beyond the arc once again, shooting 6-for-25 as a team.

The first half saw a tightly-contested battle with a slight momentum swing in favor of the Gators midway through. Georgia's Somto Cyril was ejected for throwing an elbow at Chinyelu with 10:14 left, and Florida capitalized with a 10-0 run to take a 32-21 lead. Klavzar hit both free throws, while Condon and Chinyelu each added buckets.

Haugh joined the party with a flying dunk with 8:38 left as the Gators eventually took a 41-40 lead at the half.

Somto Cyril gets an F2 for this (rightfully so, can’t do that 😭) and is ejected



Florida goes on a 10-0 run instantly after that lol pic.twitter.com/WoV7f3orTQ — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) January 7, 2026

Florida continues its early slate of SEC play on Saturday at home against No. 21 Tennessee. Tip-off is at noon with television coverage on ESPN.

