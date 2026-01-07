Haugh's Double-Double, Second-Half Runs Spark Gators to Win Over Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' on Tuesday extended home win streak over Georgia to seven games with a 92-77 win, marking the team's first win in SEC play of the season.
Thomas Haugh scored 21 points with 12 rebounds and five assists, Urban Klavzar hit three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points off the bench and Alex Condon added 21 points as Florida out-scored Georgia, 51-37, in the second half for its 13th win in its last 14 tries against the Bulldogs.
Former head coach Mike White fell to 1-7 against his former team, including an 0-4 record in Exactech Arena.
Leading 47-45 early in the second half, Florida went on two 6-0 runs and a 9-0 run for its largest SEC win since its 22-point win over Alabama in last year's SEC Tournament Semifinal. The Gators took a 12-point lead, it's largest at the time, with 14:04 left after back-to-back Georgia turnovers led to free throws for Boogie Fland, a bucket from Rueben Chinyelu, two more buckets from Fland, a Micah Handlogten tip-in dunk and another bucket from Fland.
Despite shooting 2-for-10 from the field, Fland finished Tuesday's contest with eight points to go with eight rebounds and a team-high six assists. Chinyelu added 10 points on 5 of 8 shooting, while Handlogten added six points with 11 rebounds.
Florida then made it a 15-point game near the eight-minute mark after Klavzar and Xavian Lee combined for a pair of 3-pointers, and Klavzar pushed the lead to 21 with 6:24 left after another 3-pointer. Those trio of 3-pointers marked half of Florida's makes from deep as the Gators struggled from beyond the arc once again, shooting 6-for-25 as a team.
The first half saw a tightly-contested battle with a slight momentum swing in favor of the Gators midway through. Georgia's Somto Cyril was ejected for throwing an elbow at Chinyelu with 10:14 left, and Florida capitalized with a 10-0 run to take a 32-21 lead. Klavzar hit both free throws, while Condon and Chinyelu each added buckets.
Haugh joined the party with a flying dunk with 8:38 left as the Gators eventually took a 41-40 lead at the half.
Florida continues its early slate of SEC play on Saturday at home against No. 21 Tennessee. Tip-off is at noon with television coverage on ESPN.
Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25