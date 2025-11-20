Where Did Florida Gators Players Land in ESPN's 2026 NBA Mock Draft?
ESPN’s Jeremy Woo released his debut 2026 NBA Mock Draft on Tuesday, with three Florida Gators included in the two-round mock. The trio of Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Boogie Fland were projected to be drafted by Woo.
Haugh was the highest-picked of the three in the mock draft, landing with the Boston Celtics at pick No. 15. Woo described Haugh as a plug-and-play prospect that could help any NBA organization vying to compete in the playoffs.
“Haugh looks like an obvious plug-and-play option who will help any team with his ball movement, defensive effort and versatility,” Woo wrote. “Teams with playoff aspirations will be looking hard at him starting in this part of the draft.”
He is averaging 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and three assists through the first four games of the season. Additionally, he is shooting 36.4 percent from deep on 22 attempts.
The junior has been the Gators' most consistent player in the early going of the 2025 campaign, having been in double figures in scoring in every game so far.
His season-high, as well as his strongest game overall of the season, came against the Arizona Wildcats on opening night. In that contest, Haugh recorded 27 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. He was also 12-for-14 from the free-throw line on the night.
Up next is Condon. Woo projected the Australian to land with the Oklahoma City Thunder at pick No. 28 in the first round. ESPN’s NBA draft analyst highlighted Condon’s potential as a glue guy at the next level, with this being the appealing detail for NBA teams.
“While Condon can be divisive for scouts due to concerns about his offensive output, mobility, passing flashes and defensive mentality give him tools to work with as a potential glue guy at the NBA level,” Woo said. “He picked up basketball late, and there's some untapped upside here if he can add a reliable jumper and polish his skills further.”
Condon is averaging 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists to go along with six blocks and five steals.
Fland was the final Gator in Woo’s 2026 mock draft. He just made the cut, being predicted to go to the New York Knicks at No. 56.
The Arkansas transfer has had an inconsistent start to his Gators career, but has seen some success in moments. He is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, two steals and 2.3 assists through the first four games.
His highlight of the season came against Florida State last Tuesday. The sophomore posted 18 points, five rebounds, four steals and one assist. Moreover, 14 of his 18 came in the second half to help fend off an upset from the Seminoles.
He will have the chance to rise in this draft, though, as he becomes more comfortable with the Gators.
Florida hosts Merrimack on Friday, looking to make it four-straight wins after the season-opening loss to Arizona.