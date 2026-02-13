Thomas Haugh Headlines Gators in ESPN's Top 100 NBA Draft Prospects

Three Florida Gators were tabbed as Top 100 NBA Prospects by ESPN’s Jeremy Woo on Thursday. Thomas Haugh landed at No. 11 in the rankings, while Alex Condon ranked as the 38th-ranked prospect and Rueben Chinyelu as the 71st-ranked.

Woo described Haugh as a “safe, reliable option” for the teams that need instant help, highlighting several standout attributes.

“Haugh’s positional size, mobility, toughness and nonstop motor make him a versatile option who wins extra possessions and doesn’t need his number to be called on offense to produce,” Woo wrote. “This type of profile slots in well alongside star talent, and Haugh has begun to make 3s with consistency.”

The Gators' forward is having a stellar junior season, averaging career highs in points (17.8), rebounds (6.4), and 3-point shooting percentage (34.4). He has also produced 50 assists, 25 steals and 22 blocks in the 2025-26 campaign.

Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh leads the team with 17.8 points per game. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida’s star player has been vital to the team's success this season. In the Gators' tougher conference wins over Alabama, at Texas A&M, at Vanderbilt and Georgia, he averaged 20.8 points, eight rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals. He also produced a 27-point game against Arizona, a 24-point game against Duke and an 18-point game against UConn.

Meanwhile, Condon may not having the year he had totally hoped for, but is still having a strong impact on the court, nonetheless. He is scoring 13.3 points and grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is posting 3.5 assists per game.

On the other end of the court, Condon has blocked 34 shots and recorded 17 steals. And, a chunk of those blocks have come versus SEC opponents. He has blocked 18 shots in the Gators' 11 conference games.

“He’s a damn good player,” head coach Todd Golden detailed on Friday. “There’s very few guys in America that you take over him. To your point, when something doesn’t go perfect for him, he’s not pouting. He’s not blaming others. He’s competing his ass off on the defensive end and do everything he can to prevent the other team from scoring. He did an incredible job of that the other night. Condo is one of those guys that people want to poke and prod at, but the guy is on the right side of winning most every night. He deserves a lot of credit for that.”

A big knock on his game this season is his lack of 3-point shooting touch. He is just 6-for-44 on the year from deep, which has factored into why he is not higher on draft boards.

Florida head coach Todd Golden had high praise for forward Alex Condon on Friday. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite being the lowest-ranked of the three, Chinyelu has arguably made the biggest jump of the three. A year ago, not many believed Chinyelu had a chance to play at the next level in America. That view is now changing, with the big man slowly climbing his way up the draft boards.

He has been the Gators' most consistent player outside of Haugh this year, averaging a double-double as a junior. He is posting 11.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Furthermore, Chinyelu has logged three 20-rebound games and seven 15-rebound games.

Chinyelu’s 11.8 rebounds per game also rank second in the nation, only trailing Kent State’s Delrecco Gillespie.

Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu is arguably the nation's best rebounder. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

One explanation, aside from the spike in rebounds, for Chinyelu’s rise into the top 100 could be his increase in offensive production during the 2025-26 season. He has nearly doubled his yearly average as a sophomore with the Gators last season (6.0).

Losing Haugh, Condon and Chinyelu to the draft is a hefty blow to take, but it is looking more and more likely as the 2026 NBA Draft approaches.

