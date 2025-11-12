Florida Gators Basketball Stock Report After Win Over Florida State
For the fifth year in a row and the fourth under head coach Todd Golden, the Florida Gators took down the Florida State Seminoles. It was a game that came down to the final minutes, but one that saw the Gators end on top, 78-76.
Several Gators impressed in their time on the court, while a couple of others fell way short of expectations. With that said, here is the stock report for the Gators following the contest against Florida State.
Trending Up
Rueben Chinyelu
The first two games of the year for Chinyelu were a mixed bag of results. He did some good, but paired it with the bad.
However, in a big-time rivalry game against Florida State, he left his mark. The junior center recorded a double-double and set a career-high in rebounds, finishing with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Furthermore, seven of the boards were on the offensive end. His efforts on the glass played a big part in the Gators outrebounding their opponents by 22.
“I thought he did a great job controlling the boards,” Golden said. “So, really a big game for Reuben and really proud of his effort.”
Boogie Fland
Fland, like Chinyelu, had his best performance of the season on Tuesday. The Arkansas transfer logged 18 points, five rebounds, four steals and an assist in 35 minutes of action. He set the pace for the Gators' offense and was one of the best on-ball defenders on the night.
He was also a catalyst for the second-half comeback, with 14 of his 18 points coming in the second half. Florida needs Fland to play like he did against Florida State in the second half if they want the offense to be as explosive as it can be.
Trending Down
Xaivian Lee 3-point Shooting
One of the reasons the Gators aggressively pursued Lee from Princeton was his offensive game. He had the self-creation, great passing vision, and the shot to compete at a high level.
Well, three games in and two of those three remain, while the other has gone ice cold. Lee is 6-for-29 on 3-point attempts, which is just 20.7 percent. The positive about this is that the shots have nearly all been open. The negative is that he cannot knock one down at the moment.
Fortunately for him, his head coach continues to believe that they will start falling soon.
Urban Klavzar
Once again, Klavzar finds himself on the list. The second-year Gator did improve from his last outing, but by only a slim margin. He also made arguably the biggest shot of the game with his late 3-pointer that put his team up four points with little time remaining.
However, everything leading up to that moment was just a rough watch. Klavzar was 0-for-3 on threes before that make; he had a turnover and was being pushed around on defense.
For Florida to be at their best, Klavzar is going to have to impact the game more than just a shot here and there. He must be a consistent threat on the court at all times, or else his minutes are going to have to be placed somewhere else.