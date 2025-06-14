Where Gators Are Projected To Go 2025 NBA Draft
The Florida Gators have three players who could hear their names called in the 2025 NBA Draft in a couple of weeks. Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard will all be sitting there anxiously waiting for their dreams to come true.
However, none of the three know how long they will have to wait, and when looking at mock projections, it is easier to guess when they will see their name flash across the board.
Walter Clayton Jr.
- CBS Sports: Round 1, Pick 29 - Phoenix Suns
- ESPN: Round 1, Pick 25 - Orlando Magic
- No Ceilings NBA: Round 1, Pick 27 - Brooklyn Nets
- Yahoo: Round 1, Pick 30 - Los Angeles Clippers
- Bleacher Report: Round 1, Pick 25 - Orlando Magic
Clayton Jr.’s name looks to be heavily circulating in the backend of the first round. He could certainly go above that with his showing in the postseason and at the NBA Draft combine. His high-level shotmaking is always highly valued in the NBA, and he demonstrated improvements as a passer this past season. Additionally, he is a player who can work with or without the ball in his hands, which teams will like because it does not restrict him to a certain role on the court.
Alijah Martin
- CBS Sports: N/A
- ESPN: N/A
- No Ceilings NBA: Round 2, Pick 38 - San Antonio Spurs
- Yahoo: Round 2, Pick 49 - Cleveland Cavaliers
- BleacherReport: N/A
Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor mocked Martin to the Cavaliers in the middle of the second round. He noted that his toughness and defensive grit paired with his athleticism and high energy are what the Cavaliers need on their team. O’Connor did mention the downsides to his game as well. He touched on his shot creation and streaky shooting as two downsides to his game.
Will Richard
- CBS Sports: N/A
- ESPN: N/A
- No Ceilings NBA: Round 2, Pick 51 - Los Angeles Clippers
- Yahoo: N/A
- BleacherReport: N/A
Richard’s only mock selection across these sites came from No Ceilings NBA to the Clippers. He did have a chance to showcase his talents during the G-League combine but did not receive an NBA Draft combine invite. If he were to have attended that, maybe he could’ve improved his standing.
Still, teams will have had private workouts with him, and maybe he has done enough behind the scenes to make himself an attractive pick in the draft.