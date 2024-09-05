Billy Napier's Biggest Challenge might be Keeping Current Florida Gators Bought In
The media maelstrom engulfs Gainesville. Social media abounds with rumors and sixth-hand information. The Florida Gators football program, from outside, looks like an inferno constructed of poor play, poor coaching and recruiting. People, metaphorically speaking want to run Billy Napier out of town today. The fan base screams for change.
They want heads to roll right out of town. From the athletic director to the special teams coach and everyone in between. Anger seems like a passive description for what currently circles the program. Without a doubt, things remain unstable for the Gators. There's a roar of outside noise.
Yet one major question remains: What about the players?
The Younger Approach
If an athlete possesses more eligibility than seasons played remaining, this applies to them. They arrived at Florida less than two seasons ago, as true freshmen. Regardless of what happens to Napier, they have more than a few options. Teams will line up in their DMs, trying to convince them to transfer when the year concludes.
The NIL money will fall from the sky at their feet. All look like the rosiest of circumstances where life will work out for them as they trudge through the long-simmering mess. Part of the Gators' future rests with them. If the team fires Billy Napier, do they stay and work with the new staff.
Or do they take the opportunity to leave town? In particular, DJ Lagway jumps to mind. Lagway, despite who roams the sideline as coach, looks like the quarterback of the immediate present and future. Will a coaching staff affect him? Should it?
Whoever takes over will need to re-recruit Lagway all over again, which means that other schools will swoop in with their best offer to lure the talented but unpolished athlete to their respective schools.
The Veteran Approach
For those with limited eligibility remaining, it falls into two categories. On one hand, you have those upperclassmen with another year after this one. On the other hand, seniors will finish their college journey this season.
The former will use this season to hopefully put great film out to schools with a chance to contend not only for a playoff spot but hopefully, a national title. The latter will see the remainder of the season as an NFL Draft audition, whether they hear their names in Green Bay next year or receive an undrafted free agent deal. Either way, they remain the only players on the team that any coaching change does not directly affect.
The Next Few Games
As of this writing, Billy Napier’s future hangs in the balance. His fate still rests in his hands with the play of his team. If the Gators can cobble together a winning streak, starting with Samford on Saturday, that helps Napier’s case for job retention.
Inside the locker room and on the field, the players and coaching staff can completely shut out the external noise, focusing on the matter at hand. The wolves may knock at Billy Napier’s door, but team performance dictates if said door opens.
Saturday provides the Gators with the first opportunity to fix their season after a rough start.