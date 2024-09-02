Gators' Billy Napier Odds-On Betting Favorite to be First Coach Fired

Florida’s chances to win every game per ESPN’s FPI:



vs Samford 98.7%

vs Texas A&M 40.9%

at Mississippi St 40.2%

vs UCF 42.3%

at Tennessee 12.6%

vs Kentucky 45.2%

vs Georgia 5.8%

at Texas 5.4%

vs LSU 35.0%

vs Ole Miss 20.3%

at Florida St 26.7%



We could really go 1-11… pic.twitter.com/Sc7NM9RGZW