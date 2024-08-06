Breaking Down Napier's Comments on QB DJ Lagway
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier speaks plainly, without flowery phrases, euphemisms or any artistic expression or coachspeak that clouds the airwaves of sports. Instead, he approaches the microphones, after practice or media availability with an unfettered honesty and directness that should become college courses.
As a result, when Napier discusses freshman-phenom DJ Lagway and his future, you can rest assured that those words echo his feelings. Refreshing, truly appreciated by media and fans alike, the head coach believes that his freshman will not only make an impact overall, but should touch the field, sooner than later.
Assessment
Honestly, graduate transfer Graham Mertz remains the undisputed Florida Gators starting quarterback to start the 2024-25 season. However, you cannot sit there and truly believe that the freshman blue-chip quarterback will don a baseball cap and hold a clipboard for the entirety of the season.
Lagway did not commit to Gainesville to just stand there, watching his teammates play when he looks ready. Not to mention, Lagway's skillset directly lends itself to fitting in seamlessly to the Florida offense. Napier knows this and addressed it.
Bright Near Future?
The head coach fully comprehends the progress made by Lagway.
"Just overall comfort level in the system I would say," Napier said at his press conference last week when asked about Lagway's progress. "Yeah, I had a conversation with him the other day coming off after practice one, and you say, 'I know that wasn’t perfect, the practice day is never perfect, but just think about where you’re at now compared to where you were at you know after spring number one.'"
Lagway arrived to The Swamp, greener than a pepper tree, arriving with the basic thoughts and beliefs. Spring practice served as a wakeup call. Grown men, playing a grown man's game, in the best conference in college football. Now, remember, this is just spring practice.
While players want to succeed, no defender will come free and attempt to jar the ball loose from Lagway. Yet, the speed of the game initially made the freshman's head spin like a top.
Learning Curve
No freshman quarterback walks into spring practice, immediately succeeding, just doesn't happen that way. No one, not Tim Tebow, Anthony Richardson, or Tom Brady himself walks onto the stage, fully prepared to lead a team.
Lagway initially struggled, as many expected. Where the shock arrives, is how much better he emerged from the spring. Billy Napier sees the short term and the long game. DJ Lagway will play an important role in both scenarios while Mertz builds on a successful first-year with the Gators.
Now, the fun truly begins.