Expectations for Former Gators WR Ricky Pearsall as Rookie with 49ers
When the San Francisco 49ers drafted former Florida Gators standout wideout Ricky Pearsall, they envisioned a long-term solution to a common problem. While every NFL team lines up a receiver in the slot, often many sit at the bottom of the depth chart.
Some coordinators view slot wideouts as dump-offs with the ability to break off option routes. Yet, the slot wideout became a specialized position, much like the middle reliever in baseball. The unglamorous part of the offense that moves the chains and sustains drives.
Expectations
As mentioned, San Francisco picked Pearsall to immediately contribute. With Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on the outside, with George Kittle on the interior, Pearsall may not rank in the top-three in targets, yards, or touchdowns. However, where Pearsall will claim its targets will be from Jauan Jennings.
Jennings, who threw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, long enjoyed third-down targets. Through his three seasons, Jennings only started seven games. Additionally, he averaged 42 targets per season. Immediately, Pearsall provides an upgrade on several fronts. First, he traces better routes, possesses better hands and flashes superior acceleration. Pearsall will win both in the underneath and intermediate routes.
That said, the standoff between the 49ers and Aiyuk could end up having the effect of bumping Pearsall up the depth chart and earning more targets.
Versatility
If you follow Kyle Shanahan throughout his career, you know that he appreciates versatility. Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk all provide a dynamic aspect to the offense. With that said, Pearsall fits right in. For example, during his stay in Gainesville, he averaged 15.9 yards/rush on 11 carries, including three touchdowns.
Imagine seeing Pearsall on the same field with McCaffrey, Kittle, Samuel, and Aiyuk. Now, think of the number of gadget plays that could surface. Defenses cannot double any player with the risk of falling prey to an audible. Four of those players display a knack for making plays from the backfield and boundaries.
Best Case Scenario
Unlike other NFL quarterbacks, Brock Purdy does not force-feed targets to anyone. If a player gets open, he sees the ball. That may seem like a novel approach, but it creates an environment of equity and trust. Granted, Kittle, Samuel and Aiyuk with McCaffrey should enjoy the lion's share of the targets.
However, that should not rule out any Pearsall contribution. Also, San Francisco used the 11 personnel grouping more than anyone. That places Pearsall on the field for a significant number of snaps. Now, all he must do is beat his man and catch the ball. The rest resides with his natural playmaking ability.
Ready to Contribute
Bad NFL teams will throw top end draft picks into the fire to see what they can do. Good teams boast the luxury of working first-round picks into the system. Ricky Pearsall will see the latter. The sixth wide receiver selected in the 2024 NFL gets to play in an enviable position. No one expects 100+ targets and four-digit receiving yards.
Meanwhile, San Francisco will either need to eventually replace Samuel or Aiyuk. Additionally, if injury to either occurs then expect a healthy dose of Pearsall.
Ricky Pearsall represents hope for the University of Florida. Granted, the football team struggled over the past few seasons. Now, with one of their own as a first-round pick, the team and fanbase can derive inspiration from Pearsall's success and point a direct path to the NFL.