Should the 49ers to Force Brandon Aiyuk to Play on his 5th-Year Option?
Technically, the 49ers don't have to give Brandon Aiyuk a contract extension just because he wants one.
If Aiyuk holds out for more money than the 49ers are willing to play him, they always can force him to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal because he's still under contract until 2025. And then they could franchise tag him next year. And then they could franchise tag him one more time after that if they're really feeling petty.
But what would Aiyuk playing on his fifth-year option actually look like? How would that affect the team?
Aiyuk would be extremely upset, but he still would need to produce on the field so he could potentially get a big contract extension next year. So would Kyle Shanahan call more passes than usual for Aiyuk just to keep him happy? If Shanahan doesn't call enough passes for Aiyuk, will he become disruptive and divisive in the locker room or after losses? Or will Shanahan bury Aiyuk in the pecking order to suppress his market value as he did in the playoffs? Remember, Aiyuk had fewer catches in the postseason than Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings.
Either way, it seems like keeping Aiyuk around on the fifth-year option would be a giant self-imposed distraction that a Super Bowl-contending team doesn't need. Maybe if they had won the Super Bowl last season they could endure a key player becoming a malcontent, but they lost the Super Bowl. It's going to be extremely hard for them to make it back even if Aiyuk is happy.
They don't need to make the journey even harder.