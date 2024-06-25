Florida Gators Baseball Loses Key Player to Transfer Portal
Florida Gators outfielder Michael Robertson has reportedly entered the portal, according to Gator Diamond Pod.
Robertson played 57 games, starting 48, for the Gators this season including starting every game of the postseason. A major highlight of his time as a Gator is his walk-off in the 13th inning over the Clemson Tigers in the Clemson Super Regional to send the Gators to the College World Series.
The redshirt sophomore batted .256 with two home runs and 26 RBIs. Robertson stands out for his abilities in the field. For his career at UF, he batted .243 with three home runs and 45 RBIs and collected 87 hits. He did not play in his first season.
Robertson collected four hits in his first eight at-bats of the College World Series before going 0-for-7 the rest of the way.
Robertson was also a standout in the classroom, making the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and 2023.
The Venice High School grad departs despite having dreamed of attending the University of Florida.
“It has always been my dream school,” Robertson said. “I have grown up a Gators fan, and it is the best program in the country.”
Robertson’s decision comes after a wave of freshmen entered the portal. Five freshmen, four of them pitchers, are on their way out of Gainesville.
While his numbers have not stood out quite yet at the plate, the potential is there. Robertson has a slash line of .477/.583/.616 his senior year of high school. Perfect Game ranked him the No. 18 player and No. 4 outfielder in Florida as well as the No. 139 overall player in the country.
The Gators finish the season 36-30 with a 13-17 conference record. They pull off a surprise run to the College World Series going 2-2 in Omaha. Both losses came against the runner up of the tournament, Texas A&M.