No. 5 Florida Gators Can't Overlook Unranked Missouri Tigers
On Saturday, the Florida Gators defense smothered the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 71-63 win. The Gators held Arkansas to just 30% from the field on the heels of a spectacular defensive effort against then No. 1 Tennessee. The Vols were knocked from the No. 1 spot in the country after Florida held them to just 12/56 (21.4%) shooting.
By attacking the basket, which seems like a common theme against Florida, Arkansas drew 23 fouls against the Gators. Now, they welcome in the Missouri Tigers to Gainesville at 9 p.m. EST on ESPNU.
Like most teams facing UF these days, looking to improve their overall resume by defeating an elite team. The Gators must fight off the urge of complacency against the unranked Tigers looking ahead.
Who are the Missouri Tigers?
While the Tigers can roll out elite prospects, they have not managed to put it all together and stake a claim for SEC supremacy. This incarnation features such a balanced offense that seven players score at least eight points a night, while no one scores more than 13.5.
With the team's leading scorer Mark Mitchell, look for an elevated level of production. As a whole, Missouri makes opponents defend them by attacking the basket with authority. No team makes as many free throws (20.8) as Missouri, so they are working the paint and getting to the line.
Attacking the basket, living in the paint, and getting to the line along with playing the passing lanes on defense (10.8 steals) remains the Tigers bread and butter.
KC Masterpieces
Mitchell and senior Tamar Bates lead the team in scoring at 13.5 and 13.0 points per game respectively. Mitchell, a Duke transfer, thrives in and around the block, converting 51.4 of his shots.
Mitchell's game improved with better passing and quicker hands on defense with 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals a game. Meanwhile, Tamar Bates decreased his field goal attempts and improved his three-point shooting.
If Florida fouls him, they may as well, just put two on the scoreboard as Bates connects form the charity stripe at a 93.6 percent clip. Florida needs to get the ball out of Bates's hands and force Mitchell away from his comfort area. The Kansas City natives are the engine that drives Missouri.
Overview
Overall, if Florida handed Tennessee a beating, they should run through most of the SEC. That feels like the external prevailing thought. However, the SEC remains a non-stop gauntlet filled with trap games and upsets lurking around every corner.
The Florida Gators, like Auburn, Tennessee and Alabama can consider themselves among the conference's best. With that, the giant target on the team's back grows ever larger with each passing victory.
The Gators should handle business at home and win the game, but looking past the Missouri Tigers would end poorly.