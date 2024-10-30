Florida Gators Facing Georgia Bulldogs with Newfound Calm, Confidence
A hot seat that lasts a couple of seasons tends to make a coach respond differently. Earlier in the season, the loss wore on Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier's face. You could sense that dread as he stood at the podium, answering questions that he didn't want to.
Yet, he did. Say what you will, Napier will answer whatever is asked of him. Now, a sense of palpable relief enters the conversation. After defeating Kentucky, the Gators look more relaxed from the top down. Napier knows what the University of Georgia brings to the field on Saturday.
However, he does not seem traumatized about a game where Georgia sits as the heavy favorite. During media availability, Napier did not mince words.
The Series
Since 2017, Georgia owns a 6-1 edge. The last Florida win, in 2020, feels like a lifetime ago. During the last three meetings, the Bulldogs outscored the Gators 119-47. In each of those games, Georgia entered the contest as the undisputed No. 1 team in college football. Napier grasps the gravity of the situation and recent Gators’ struggles.
" I think Georgia has been doing it, I think it's the 9th year for Kirby here," Napier said this week. "Obviously, he's established systems. They've got good processes across the board. The personnel have been built over time. There is quality depth and identity, so you got to beat them. I think ultimately the things that I mentioned earlier will help us do that."
Old Face, Despised Place
Trevor Etienne reunites with his former team, this team in a vastly different jersey than before. Taking it all in stride, Napier fully comprehends the shifting landscape.
"it's gotten to a point where you just move on to the next one, you know," said of players transferring. "I think we've done what we needed to do to be productive at running back. Obviously, Jadan, Ja'Kobi; Montrell has been very productive for us this year. That position for us is at the centerpiece of our offense, and I couldn't be prouder of the guys that we have there.
"And Coach Juluke in particular has done a nice job. But we identify players. We fit them into our blueprint there for that position and they produce, they have success. So, yeah, we'll be handing it to somebody this weekend."
Bottom Line
Billy Napier understands modern college athletics. He prefers to focus on the team he has, then players that willingly left. As a result, he narrowcasts his words towards his team and fanbase, in no uncertain terms. Georgia presents an annual migraine that Florida needs to eventually cure.
While the one teams basks in the light of success, the other just wants to find any sort of sustained daylight. For the first time, in what feels like the longest while, the underdog Florida Gators do not seem overwhelmed.