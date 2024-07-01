Florida Gators Finalize Roster with Slovenian Guard
Florida Gators basketball coach Todd Golden finalized his 2024-25 roster with the addition of Slovenian guard Urban Klavzar, first reported by 247Sports' Jacob Rudner. Klavzar occupies Florida’s last available scholarship for the upcoming season.
The Slovenian provides much-needed shooting relief to a team that relied heavily on Walter Clayton Jr. from beyond the arc last season. Coming from CD Estela Cantabria of Primera FEB, Spain’s second division of professional basketball, Klavzar averaged 8.9 points, 1.5 assists and 0.8 rebounds while shooting 42.7% from three.
The 20-year-old guard is not NBA draft-eligible until 2026 and should elevate the Gators backcourt for at least the next two seasons barring any transfer.
Klavzar’s scoring abilities were on full display at the U20 European Championship, where he averaged 15.4 ppg on 37.5% from deep in seven appearances for the Slovenian National Team.
An already loaded backcourt shouldered by returning offensive juggernaut Clayton Jr. and March Madness standout Alijah Martin gets added help from this sharpshooting European. Golden explored the foreign recruiting waters once more, with Klavzar being the third active international recruit on the roster (Alex Condon, Kajus Kublickas).
Look at Condon, a three-star out of BA Centre of Excellence-NBA Global Academy, in an unexpected swiftness, Condon became one of the most reliable guys on both sides of the ball last season for Florida. He earned All-SEC freshman honors propelled by scoring, rebounding and rim-protecting ability.
Todd Golden took a talented, untapped international freshman and nurtured him into a potentially special player. He can do the same with Klavzar.
As Klavzar claims the last available scholarship spot, we now have a clear outlook at Florida basketball for 2024-25. The list of transfers includes Martin from FAU, Sam Alexis from Chattanooga and Rueben Chinyelu from Washington State.
Excluding signees, those three join seven returners from last year's team that reached the SEC Championship and came up just short in the round of 64 against the Colorado Buffaloes.
Golden and his Gators set their sights high after a successful offseason of recruiting with hopes to exceed last season's result.