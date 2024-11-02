Florida Gators Jake Slaughter Ready for Georgia Bulldogs Challenge
Buddha once said " change is the only constant in life."
For the Florida Gators, and most teams, change is inevitable. However, for the Gators, change happens in rapid-fire succession, not allowing them to gain immediate balance.
However, the 2024 version of the Gators seems a bit different than the 2023 incarnation. Despite early blowouts, this group appears to roll with the punches. Center Jake Slaughter looks at home, right in the middle of change, chomping at the bit to line up versus the University of Georgia. He provided his thoughts during media availability.
Headache
Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams provides nightmare-inducing traits to the Bulldogs. At six-foot-five and 265 pounds, Williams's reach and explosion bends corners, making life for opposing quarterbacks difficult. Slaughter understands what they bring. On top of that Georgia, as a whole will provide various looks, devised to confuse and frustrate.
"He’s a very good player,” said Slaughter of Williams. “He’s got a lot of juice off the edge. He plays long. He’s what an edge looks like; he looks the part. He does make an impact, and it’s not just him. That’s definitely part of it, you’ve got to approach every week with the right mentality. I know nothing and I’ve got to figure it out from square one. Our defense, we see it in practice when we go good on good so, it’s definitely been an advantage having our defense."
Rolling Along
Slaughter stood tall enduring the Miami drubbing and Texas A&M embarrassment. Now, while there are still games to play, the Florida offensive line looks better, playing with more confidence than they did before. The starting center understands the role that confidence brings to the fold and how momentum can change a team's fortunes.
“I think we’ve taken a lot of great steps forward; I think there’s certainly room to improve in all aspects of our game, but I think we definitely made solid improvement,” said Slaughter. “Like I said earlier it’s cohesiveness as a unit, it’s gelling together, and it also comes down to technique and fundamentals. It comes from preparation as well, knowing the type of looks we're going to get, knowing if I see this, I know this is coming, so confidence is definitely part of it. I think the way we prepare kind of adds up to it as well.”
Bottom Line
Jake Slaughter will face his toughest challenge of the entire season in the University of Georgia defensive line. Yet, this time, Georgia does not look like they can walk into a stadium, lay the helmet on the turf and the opponent immediately surrenders. Slaughter and his teammates want to not only compete but win.
When you want to get to a bowl game, these moments are the bricks in the road to progress.