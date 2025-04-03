Florida Gators must Contain Auburn Tigers Freshman Phenom Tahaad Pettiford
Despite starting just one game during his freshman season, Auburn Tigers freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford impacts his team during the game. He's very similar to the Florida Gators' forward Thomas Haugh in that regard. While they may not start, they play starters minutes.
During the NCAA Tournament, Pettiford has been Auburn's second best offensive player behind All-American Johni Broome. When he flies off the bench, the super freshman looks to rattle defenses with his blend of speed, nerve and shot making.
Whether you can credit his background growing up in New Jersey, the daring of the guard stands out immediately. How should the Gators attack Pettiford?
Work Him
Pettiford is a scoring guard, plain and simple. He's averaging 17.3 points per game in the NCAA Tournament. He's picked it up after averaging 11.7 during the season.
He wants to step on the court and make plays on offense. Meanwhile, Florida can take the proverbial wind out his sails on the other side of the court. Whoever he guards needs to become a ball-dominant player. Or, at worst, run him off screens. As a result, the expended effort should wear on the freshman.
Despite averaging 22 minutes during the regular season, Pettiford saw increased court time in the tournament. With a 29-minute average, the future starter needs to feel the full Florida experience, which centers around movement. Tipping the scales at barely 175 pounds means the Gators can batter him while he plays defense.
Tahaad Pettiford is Auburn's only McDonald's All-American, and he's playing like it in the post-season. With Johni Broome lurking in the frontcourt, Florida can't collapse on him because the rising freshman is on the perimeter.
Florida did a good job of harassing the freshman when they matched up in February. He's quick to the basket, but found agile Florida bigs able to meet him at the rim. He had 14 points but shot just 4 of 11 from the field. He's taken on a bigger role in the Tigers' offense since then.