Florida Gators Myles Graham has Season-Best Performance Against LSU
The Florida Gators have been plagued by the injury bug all season. It’s taken a few key players on both sides of the ball each week and left them trying to fill the void with others.
However, they have tons of depth on this roster and it showed once again on Saturday. While the Gators were without starting linebacker Grayson Howard against LSU, true freshman Myles Graham made sure there was little drop-off in talent on the field.
According to PFF, Graham was graded out as the best true freshman linebacker in the country in Week 12 against the Tigers with a PFF grade of 77.6. He accounted for seven tackles in this game and five of them were assisted while the other two were solo. His seven tackles were also his highest in a single game this season.
Additionally, PFF gave him an 82.7 tackling grade in this contest, which is the highest he has received all season and also the highest of any Gator defender on Saturday.
The young star in the making has been shining over these past few weeks as well, so it is no surprise seeing him perform like this.
From the first week of the season against Miami to the Tennessee game near the middle of October, Graham only totaled five tackles and all of them were assisted. In the last four though, he has 17 tackles, (10 assists and seven solo) one tackle-for-loss and one sack.
It is unclear yet as to when Howard will be back for the Gators. Like every week prior, we’ll have to wait for the availability report for that. But if his absence extends into this weekend, then the Gators will have a dependable replacement in Myles Graham.