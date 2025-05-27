Florida Gators' Impressive Spring Extends Across All Sports
While many programs claim to be an “everything school,” the Florida Gators are truly one of the few who live up to the name.
In the 2024-25 school year, the Gators are one of 14 teams to have made a college football bowl game, NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and NCAA baseball tournament, per College Football Live on X.
The Gators finished the year 8-5 and were winners of their last four contests on the football field. They capped their year off with a win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl. Now, they are primed for an even better season in 2026 with a load of returning starters on both sides of the ball as well as some new faces added to the roster to help bolster an already dangerous team.
For the basketball program, they did more than just make the tournament. Todd Golden coached his team to the national championship game against Houston and came out victorious for the Gators' first title since 2007. They were led by the trio of Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, and Will Richard. All three are now heading to the NBA.
Florida on the diamond has had an up-and-down season. Despite starting 1-11 in the SEC, they had a major turnaround over their final six conference series. The Gators were winners of six straight SEC series and finished 17-5 over their final 22 regular-season games. This red-hot stretch from them put them in contention to host a regional, but they fell just short after a loss to Ole Miss in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
They will begin their postseason play in the Conway Regional hosted by Coastal Carolina on Friday against ECU.
The Gators have had strong runs in other sports as well. The golf program made it to another national championship. They finished third in the NCAA Regional and are one of eight teams still competing in match play this week for the national championship.
Softball advanced to the Women’s College World Series after taking down Georgia in the super regionals. Finally, the lacrosse team came up just short of a national championship appearance, losing to North Carolina in the semifinals.
Are the Florida Gators a football school or a basketball school? Turns out, they’re an everything school.