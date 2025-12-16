Gators Interview SEC Assistant for RB Coach, Per Report

As new Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall aims to put the finishing touches on his coaching staff, one experienced assistant coach has interviewed for an opening.

According to On3’s Zach Abolverdi, former University of Texas running backs coach Chad Scott has interviewed for Florida’s open running backs coach position.

If he were to land at Florida, the two programs would have unintentionally “swapped” coaches, as former Gators running backs coach Jabbar Juluke accepted a position at Texas earlier this month.

Scott spent just a season at Texas, overseeing a unit that ran for 1,556 yards and 129.7 yards per game.

Florida has interviewed former Texas running backs coach Chad Scott, sources tell @GatorsOnline.



During an interview with the Austin-American Statesman, he offered some insight into his coaching style.

"I'm all about doing the little things and making the big things happen," Scott said. "I'm a technician, a guy that's going to coach on doing little things right 100% of the time, not 99.9% of the time.

Although former five-star running back CJ Baxter wasn’t recruited by Scott during his time at Texas, he explained that he felt encouraged to stand by his new coach after admiring his dedication to the craft.

“He's a great developer. The stuff he's taught me, taught us, the room, is amazing,” Baxter said. He's actually made the game slow down even more for me."

Before heading to Texas, he spent six seasons on the staff at West Virginia University, where he served in a variety of roles like running backs coach, offensive coordinator and interim head coach.

In 2023, West Virginia had the fourth-best rushing offense in the nation after averaging 228.9 rushing yards per game.

He’s spent 16 seasons coaching the position, also having spent time with programs like Troy, Texas Tech and Kentucky. In 2016, he returned to the University of North Carolina, his alma mater, to serve as a tight ends coach.

Scott played football at Kentucky and North Carolina, earning first-team freshman All-SEC honors after rushing for 611 yards and four touchdowns.

Sumrall has already made some moves this offseason, most recently adding former University of Central Florida defensive backs coach Brandon Harris to lead Florida’s unit. Alongside Harris, former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner will serve as Florida’s new play-caller, former Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White will lead the defense, and former Gators National Championship-winning offensive tackle Phil Trautwein will take over as the program’s offensive line coach.

As of Tuesday, defensive line coach Gerald Chatman is the only coach from last season’s staff who is expected to be retained.

