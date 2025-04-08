Florida Gators Win National Championship
SAN ANTONIO-- For the third time in program history, the Florida Gators are national champions.
Led by 18 points from senior Will Richard, who hit four 3-pointers in the first half, combined with 11 second-half points from Walter Clayton Jr., the Gators erased a 12-point deficit in the second half, the third-largest in championship history, to down Houston, 65-63.
And it came down to the final minute.
Trailing by one with 46 seconds left, Alijah Martin hit a pair of free throws to take the lead, Florida's first since early in the first half, before Richard forced a turnover on Houston's ensuing possession. Denzel Aberdeen added a single free throw on the next possession, putting Florida up 65-63.
With just seconds left and no timeouts, Houston turned to Emanuel Sharp, who attempted a shot fake and dropped the ball before Florida's Alex Condon jumped on the live ball and clinched the Gators' first championship since 2007.
While the score favored Florida, Houston was in control for most of Monday's game, especially after holding Clayton Jr. to zero points in the first half. He wouldn't score his first points until the 14:57 mark in the second half, his first field goal until the 7:54 mark and his first and only 3-pointer until the 3:14 mark.
Meanwhile, Houston star guard LJ Cryer came up big with 19 points and four 3-pointers, and the Cougars forced 13 turnovers.
Holding momentum for most of the game, Houston took a 42-30 lead with 16:24 remaining off a jumper from J'Wan Roberts and held a double-digit lead for the next three minutes. Leading 45-34 with 13:24 left, the Gators would go on an 8-0 run before Cryer hit another 3-point to put Houston back up by two possessions.
Four free throws from Aberdeen, Rueben Chinyelu and Clayton Jr. and a layup from Clayton Jr. tied the game, 48-48, with 7:54 left.
The lead would change 10 times with Florida only taking the lead once off Martin's free throws. Clayton Jr., holding a school record 61-straight games with a 3-point make, saved his last make for the most opportune time with a make to tie the game, 60-60, with a little over three minutes left.
The teams traded points with Houston's Cryer hitting a tip-in to take the lead before Richard tied the game with a pair of free throws. The Cougars' final point came off a free throw from forward Joseph Tugler with 2:05 left before he missed the second one.
Martin and Aberdeen gave Florida its second and final lead of the game before Condon's defensive effort clinched the title.