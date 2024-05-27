Florida Gators Softball is Poised for a World Series Run
Last season, Florida Gators softball was already eliminated from the NCAA Tournament at this point in May. On May 21, 2023, Florida was eliminated by the Stanford Cardinal in the Palo Alto Regional, a fairly early exit by head coach Tim Walton’s standards.
A couple of changes followed. The Gators parted ways with their pitching coach in June, and a new class of pitchers was coming in with hopes of improving a poor year in the circle.
They were young, though, as Walton’s new staff was highlighted by three freshmen and a transfer. Many thought the lack of experience would hurt the Gators and lead them to another underwhelming season.
But that wasn’t the case. In fact, the exact opposite happened. Behind the freshman duo of Keagan Rothrock and Ava Brown, along with veteran hitters in the lineup, Walton and the Gators are on their way to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series.
They’ve exceeded their expectations this season, making it back to the biggest stage in college softball.
But can they keep this dream run up and possibly earn the program’s third national championship?
In short: Yes, it’s very possible.
Florida has been one of the hottest teams in the country during the second half of the season. After winning six of their last seven regular season games, the Gators went on to win three straight and ultimately were crowned the SEC Tournament Champions.
Then, they easily swept through the Gainesville Regional to set up a matchup with Baylor in the Super Regional.
And even though it took three games, the Gators outlasted the Bears Sunday, securing their 12th WCWS appearance in program history.
Florida is winners of 13 of its last 14 games and has shown no signs of slowing down in their scorching hot streak.
Another reason for potential success in Oklahoma City is the experience players and coaches in the UF program have. The Gators’ last WCWS appearance came in 2022, and after winning their opening game they lost two straight games to end their title hopes.
Florida’s most lethal hitter, Skylar Wallace, was a part of that team. The NCAA Division I home run leader was a redshirt junior at the time. Now a senior, Wallace has been the backbone of the Gators offensively and can bring her leadership to the brightest stage to a relatively young Florida pitching staff.
There’s no argument in saying Walton is one of the best head coaches of all time in college softball. Sunday, he earned his 1,100th career win and is in his 19th year as head coach of the Gators. He coached Florida to its first-two national championships in 2014 and 2015 but is still looking for his third title after going back to the WCWS four times since then.
If there’s any coach in the country that can win in Oklahoma City, it’s Walton but he’ll have his hands full.
Florida will face Oklahoma State in its opening-round matchup. Earlier this season, the Gators faced the Cowgirls but lost 3-0. Keagan Rothrock, the Gators’ ace, pitched well in the outing but made one mistake surrendering a three-run home run that was the difference.
Oklahoma State is no stranger to the WCWS, making its fifth straight appearance. The Cowgirls (49-10) are 5-0 in postseason play and are led by pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl, who the Gators will most likely see Thursday. She’s recorded a 1.06 ERA this season with 146 strikeouts in 171 innings.
However, Kilfoyl will have to handle the Gators’ lethal offense. The team ranks seventh in the nation in batting average, fourth in scoring and fifth in slugging percentage.
Along with Wallace, UF’s lineup features four players who are hitting over .350. Korbe Otis is leading the team in average, hitting .457, and Jocelyn Erickson is an RBI machine. She’s recorded 79 RBI on the year, and Reagan Walsh has hit 17 home runs on the year leading the team.
The other two teams on Florida’s side of the bracket are Texas and Stanford. Stanford ended Florida’s season last year, and Texas came into the tournament as the No. 1 overall team in the nation.
The Gators are back in familiar territory, but it won’t be easy to win games with the competition in Oklahoma City. Despite UF’s two freshman arms that will handle the majority of the work in the circle, Walton’s squad will look to continue its hot streak and keep it going on the biggest stage in college softball.
First pitch for the Gators’ matchup with Oklahoma State is Thursday at 10:30 p.m. EST