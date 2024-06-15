All Gators

Florida Gators get Commitment from Former FSU Commit, 4-Star CB

The Florida Gators continue to add talented defensive backs. This time with a four-star cornerback.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators secondary coach Will Harris
Florida Gators secondary coach Will Harris / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Florida Gators have added a second commitment to its 2026 recruiting class and the first to its defense. 

Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) four-star corner Jaelen Waters (6-2, 170) on Saturday announced his pledge to the Gators. He becomes the second commitment of the class, joining four-star quarterback Will Griffin. 

Waters is considered a top-25 corner by all major recruiting sites and is a consensus top-50 player in the state of Florida.

“Great To Be A Florida Gator,” Waters posted via his “X” account. 

Waters previously committed to Florida State on April 23 after an unofficial visit with the Seminoles. However, he backed off his pledge on May 30 and was quickly predicted to join the Gators' commitment list.

“I would like to thank Fsu for the opportunity to further my education & football career. But after much reflextion & consideration ive decided to re-open my recruitment,” Waters wrote in his decommitment announcement

He visited Florida unofficially on Thursday and has already built a strong relationship with new secondary coach Will Harris and defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. 

“We get on the phone with him almost every other day,” Waters said, per Gators Online Keith Niebuhr. “Talk about football and stuff. He comes around my school during that time period when you can visit schools — him and Coach Armstrong, too. He always worries about me. He loves me in the 2026 class. So I’m very appreciative of that.”

During his sophomore season with Armwood in 2023, Waters accounted for 20 tackles, 17 of which were solo, and six passes defended. Waters’s highlights can be viewed here

Although a 2026 recruit, Waters’ commitment comes in the midst of the third-straight major recruiting weekend for the Gators as it looks to add to its 2025 class. Florida is currently hosting 13 total recruits this weekend on official visits.

Published
Cam Parker

CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Recruiting