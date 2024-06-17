Florida Gators Aim to Keep Season Alive vs. NC State
Florida Gators baseball had its chances on Saturday night. In a game that started late Saturday and finished Sunday morning due to a lengthy rain delay that pushed the start time back three hours, the Gators left 10 runners on base.
Even still, they came within inches from taking the lead. Instead, Texas A&M’s Jace LaViolette robbed a home run from Cade Kurland, halting Florida’s comeback attempt. Texas A&M held on to win, 3-2.
The Gators had the tying run on second base with two outs, but Ashton Wilson struck out swinging to end the game.
Now, Florida will play to keep its season alive Monday in an elimination game against NC State.
“I thought we did a good job,” head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said after the game. “But we had some opportunities, and when you have those opportunities to score, you know, you've got to cash in.”
The head coach said it best. The Gators have to cash in with runners in scoring position. They did it against Oklahoma State, Nebraska and Clemson en route to their ninth College World Series appearance under O’Sullivan.
But the timely and clutch hits disappeared in Florida’s first game in Omaha. They struck out 16 times against Texas A&M pitching.
Although UF’s at-bats weren’t as strong or productive, they were still in the game, mostly because the team's bullpen was outstanding. The Florida pitching kept Texas A&M from blowing the game open, giving up just two hits in 5.2 innings to keep the contest close.
Regardless, an elimination game against the Wolfpack looms Monday afternoon. The Gators hope recent history repeats itself.
The last time Florida lost its opening game in the College World Series was 2018. They bounced back in the loser bracket to initially avoid elimination but eventually lost in the national semifinal.
The Gators haven’t lost their first two games in Omaha in eight years (2016). That’s what they’re hoping to avoid Monday.
Oregon State is the last team to lose its opening game and make it to the College World Series Final in 2018. Florida is aiming to become just the 13th team to ever accomplish that feat.
Jac Caglianone will start on the mound for Florida. He’ll look to put behind his most recent start in Omaha, which came last season, where he gave up six earned runs in 1.1 innings. Since then, he’s improved his command and has been one of the Gators’ most consistent pitchers.
NC State has yet to announce a starter, but Florida will have to improve on an 1-for-11 performance at the plate with runners in scoring position if they want to advance and play Tuesday.
The Wolfpack suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Kentucky Wildcats via a walk-off home run on Saturday afternoon.
Logan Whitaker could get the start for NC State. He started in the Wolfpack’s most recent elimination game against Georgia in the Athens Super Regional. He went 4.1 innings, giving up two earned while striking out seven.
O’Sullivan should have most of his bullpen available for Monday’s win-or-go-home contest. Fisher Jameson threw 52 pitches against the Aggies, but after a day’s rest, O’Sullivan probably won’t hesitate to turn to his reliable relief pitcher.
Brandon Neely threw only 23 pitches against Texas A&M, so he should be energized for a stint against the Wolfpack.
Caglianone will have to be careful against a dangerous NC State lineup. It's a top-heavy lineup, as Garrett Pennington, Alec Makarewicz and Jacob Cozart – the Wolfpack’s two, three and four hitters – combined to go 7-for-13 against Kentucky.
Eli Serrano, NC State’s leadoff hitter, is also a dangerous bat. He is hitting .290 this season.
Four of the first five College World Series games have been decided by one run, and three have ended on walk-offs. It’ll be up to Caglianone and a rebound performance from the Gators offense to keep the team’s season alive.
“That's the way this whole tournament has gone so far,” O’Sullivan said. “It's been one pitch here, one at-bat there. And like I said, you've got three one-run games – or now four that have been outstanding to watch and be a part of.”
First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.